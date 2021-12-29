“With candour, high performers become outstanding performers. Frequent candid feedback exponentially magnifies the speed and effectiveness of your team,” writes Reed Hastings, founder and co-CEO of Netflix, in his bestselling book, No Rules Rules, which he co-authored with Erin Meyer.

This morsel of wisdom from Mr. Hastings stands in contrast with what happened last week, when Netflix fired three of its senior film marketing executives for trash-talking their peers in a non-private channel on messaging app Slack. Netflix is renowned for its “radical transparency” policy, which encourages employees to be honest and “only say things about fellow employees that you say to their face.”

It would seem that griping about colleagues publicly was not part of the policy.

After more than a year of working from home, many Canadians aren’t ready to give up on the benefits of avoiding the commute to work.

According to a recent study conducted by Angus Reid on behalf of flexible workspace provider International Workplace Group (IWG), nearly a third of Canadians want a commute of no more than 15 minutes. Another 22 per cent want to work entirely from home, and nearly 40 per cent want a hybrid mode that blends in person and remote work. Overall, only 12 per cent of the more than 1,500 employed Canadian respondents are willing to travel more than 15 minutes to work on a daily basis.

There’s no doubt people are thinking about leaving their jobs right now. According to a report by human resources firm Morneau Shepell, a sobering one in four workers considered leaving their jobs after the pandemic. On top of that, the Canadian economy is facing its own challenges with talent shortages and a growing skills gap.

When we discuss why people are quitting, we often turn to generalizations, using buzzwords like “burnout” and “lifestyle changes.” But that glosses over the real reasons Canadians are resigning.

Some years ago, Eric Bergman, a Greater Toronto Area-based author and presentation skills consultant, watched a portfolio manager deliver a sales spiel to a room full of prospective clients.

A few minutes into the talk, Mr. Bergman noticed the audience growing restless. Some began to tackle their e-mail inboxes, others planned vacations, and a significant number of them surfed their phones.

The manager’s dense PowerPoint slide deck with bulleted lists, numbers and graphs, coupled with the non-stop cadence of his voice, failed to deliver any value whatsoever to either him or his audience.

“If you want your employees to be engaged and productive, stop torturing them by making them sit in front of PowerPoint presentations,” says Mr. Bergman, author of Five Steps to Conquer Death by PowerPoint, and One Bucket at a Time. “There’s a simple path forward. Separate the written word from the spoken word to communicate most effectively. Anything that gets in the way of the listening process should be eliminated.”

As nations slowly win their battle against COVID-19, organizations are quietly losing the fight for the best talent.

With talks of the “great resignation” looming, organizational leaders may find themselves scrambling to retain their talent once the pandemic has subsided. Microsoft’s recent global survey of over 30,000 people across 31 countries revealed that 41 per cent of workers are considering leaving their current employer this year. Homing in on Canada, LifeWorks (formerly Morneau Shepell) reported that approximately one in four Canadians are considering a career change, despite their employers handling the pandemic well.

