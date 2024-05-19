From rage applying to quiet firing, the trends to watch as an employer’s job market returns

Welcome to the weekly Careers newsletter from The Globe and Mail. To subscribe, click here.

Radhika Panjwani is a freelance writer from Toronto.

A fiercely competitive job market, pervasive influence of artificial intelligence-driven recruitment process, rage applying and the disquieting phenomenon of quiet firing are a few workplace trends frustrating Canadian workers in 2024.

“If I had to describe the market in two words, it would be ‘challenging’ and ‘competitive,’” said Nancy D’Onofrio, a national strategic accounts director at recruitment firm Randstad Canada. “There are far less job opportunities compared to the sheer volume of candidates available on the market. It’s an employer’s market for sure, and the ball is in their court.”

Ms. D’Onofrio said the job market is split into two camps – the desperate rage appliers sending their resumes everywhere and employees who have hunkered down in their current jobs while waiting for the economic and labour market to recover.

Rage applying

“Rage applying is a reactive and emotional approach to exploring the job market,” Ms. D’Onofrio said. “It can stem from financial pressures, dislike for a boss or being stuck in a career rut and looking for an impulsive change. Rage applying is like throwing spaghetti to the wall, seeing what sticks and moving forward with opportunities that most likely aren’t the ideal ones.”

It lacks clarity and focus and can be a red flag to employers if someone has applied for numerous roles within their organization, she added.

Great resignation 2.0?

Employees lying low on the other hand are opting for a calculated and proactive approach. Their measured outlook includes carefully monitoring the labour and economic climate and deciding to stay put in their current jobs until inflation eases and interest rates are less punishing, Ms. D’Onofrio said.

These people may not be necessarily happy in their jobs, but they’re choosing to stay for the time being. And this is the main reason why companies are currently experiencing low turnover rates. While those employees sit on the sidelines, they should build a proactive and strategic job search plan, she advised.

“The hunkered down candidates will most likely all resign around the same time when market conditions improve, which could technically lead to ‘The Great Resignation, Act 2,” Ms. D’Onofrio said.

A recent report from recruitment firm Hays suggests 71 per cent of Canadians plan to quit their jobs over the next 12 months. Workers are “fed up” with meagre wages and benefits and their job roles, the report notes.

AI-driven hiring

Companies are using artificial Intelligence tools in the recruitment process during one-way video/audio interviews and personality-based tests to streamline hiring and cut costs, but that raises questions about whether this will afford a level-playing field for all applicants, said Sweta Regmi, chief executive officer of Teachndo, a Sudbury, Ont., based career consultancy.

“There are valid concerns about how AI evaluates verbal communication, especially for individuals with accents [from immigrant or French-speaking backgrounds],” Ms. Regmi said. “To promote fairness and inclusion, the process should also include accommodations like written skills assessments. I also think there’s a notable lack of transparency and accountability in AI-driven hiring as in most cases, there are no established protocol for reviewing AI videos or addressing discrimination issues.”

Without establishing adequate guardrails, AI bias will persist and go unchecked, she cautioned.

Quiet firing

At a previous job, when Ms. Regmi was offered a manager-in-training role, she was ecstatic. She anticipated robust career growth, but within three months she was placed on a performance improvement plan [PIP].

“As someone who was always a high performer, this experience caused significant self-doubt and stress, ultimately leading me to take a stress leave and resign via e-mail,” she recalled. “Reflecting on this now, it’s evident what I experienced was ‘quiet termination or firing.’”

Mandating remote workers to return to the office, introducing harsh performance reviews, creating unfavourable work environments are ways companies are trimming their workforce. This is because the balance of power now rests largely with the employers, said Ms. Regmi, a certified career and resume strategist.

Talent density versus headcount

More and more organizations are embracing a higher talent density strategy by hiring optimal performers with targeted skillsets as opposed to focusing on headcount, said Randstad’s Ms. D’Onofrio. As a result, teams are leaner, there’s big investments in AI and there are strategic external partners helping to accelerate efficiency and improve the bottom-line.

“Companies are now investing in their ‘star players’ to foster a high-performance culture that innovates and hastens results,” she said. “Our clients say it’s less about filling an open role quickly and more about quality of the hire.”

This strategy will ensure there isn’t a “yo-yo” effect as companies swing between aggressively hiring during favourable market conditions and then laying off staff when facing headwinds.

As companies opt for a talent density strategy, this will impact applicants because there will be fewer job postings. Job seekers will need to develop and invest in themselves to sharpen the skills organizations are now chasing, she said.

“Being in the “yo-yo” cycle tarnishes an employer’s brand and is not a good look when it comes to attracting and retaining talent,” Ms. D’Onofrio said. “But, on the other hand, having a leaner team can be risky if there is turnover, so it’s necessary for companies to make huge investments to ensure employee engagement, compensation, competitiveness and retention is high.”

