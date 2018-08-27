Gen Y careers: How to find your first job, then keep it and flourish

Graduating from college or university is an exciting time, but for those saddled with student debt, starting a career can feel like an urgent, daunting task. We’ve rounded up our best advice on how to begin the employment search, how to make a great first impression and how to ace job interviews.
Where to look for a first job
How to graduate from university with an education and a job
Outside the classroom, post-secondary campuses offer an ideal setting for making new connections, getting relevant work experience and exploring your interests.
Five tips for graduating students trying to crack a tough job market
The school-to-work transition is a scary proposition for many. Here are five tips for graduates looking for their first real job.
Seven mistakes that keep graduates living in their parents' basements
Millennials have easy access to more information than any generation in human history and yet many of the best educated remain shockingly ignorant of how to search for work and how to execute a job strategy.
Scholarships, internships, mentorships: Top employers for young people
These top companies are listening to what young people have to say and providing them with the support needed to excel. This includes summer employment and paid internships at a variety of levels, job rotation and job-shadowing initiatives, mentorships, school partnerships and tuition subsidies for further education, as well as strong in-house training programs.
How can recent grads with little work experience stand out when job hunting?
You may appear to have similar achievements as your peers on paper, but the job hunt offers many opportunities to stand out and showcase your fit for the role – if you’re willing to put in the work.
How to make a great first impression
Job hunting? You need to spend smart to look smart
Looking professional isn’t just a sign of respect – it can give you a competitive edge by allowing your interviewer to actually picture you in the position. It also sends the message that you actually want the job. Spending smart to look smart is possible – it just takes a bit of planning.
Nine tips to make a killer first impression online
Headhunters, hiring managers and business prospects are likely to look you up online and believe what they read and see there. The online impression you make is often as important – if not more so – than a word-of-mouth referral. Scour the web and scrutinize anything that has your name attached to it, keeping these nine tips in mind.
Preparing for interviews
Mastering the online job interview
While nothing compares with an in-person, face-to-face interview, the advantages to employers of interviewing prospective employees online means the practice is probably here to stay. With that in mind, here are a few tips on how to put your best face forward.
Job interview questions intended to trip you up
Although it is impossible to create an exhaustive list of every possible trick question, analyzing a limited selection can be a useful exercise. Sometimes the trick is obvious, but that is not always the case, as these examples demonstrate.
How to ace that first phone interview
In a competitive job market in which employers can get dozens of applicants, it’s becoming common for hiring managers to screen candidates first in phone interviews and invite only those who make the best first impressions for in-person meetings.
What not to ask about at a job interview
Questions for the interview panel may be the door opener, or door closer, to the next or final interview. To that end, there are two subjects you should cover – and one you should definitely avoid.
Why you should follow an interview with a simple ‘thank you’
The thank-you note is a last-ditch effort to sell yourself. It is an opportunity, so don’t miss it.
Career advice for young people
Six ways for millennials to fast-forward their careers
How can you advance further on a faster track? By actively managing your career and developing certain behaviours that will prepare you for success. These are some of the leadership skills and capabilities you can develop to differentiate yourself as you rise as a leader and take your career to the next level.
Nine tips for young people in their first jobs
Here’s a look at common mistakes young people make, and what to do differently.
Top three mistakes students make in their part-time jobs
While many students make the most of these career-building opportunities, others fail to take advantage – or worse, damage their reputations – through inappropriate behaviour. Here are the top three mistakes students make in their first jobs and suggestions for what to do instead.
Frustrated by the modern job hunt? Know how to beat the bots
Manoeuvring through applicant-tracking systems, as they’re known in the trade, is no easy feat. However, there are ways to ensure your résumé gets read by a human.
Gen Y career advice: Don’t follow your passion – do this instead
The ‘follow your passion’ career advice seems exciting: Who doesn’t want to spend their working hours doing something they love? But in reality, this advice is at best fluff, and at worst misleading.
