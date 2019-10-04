Hiring parties bring fun to otherwise serious business of recruiting

Open this photo in gallery Job seekers try a hand at making bath bombs at Lush Cosmetics' hiring fair in Toronto.

Leah McPherson has been to more job interviews than she’d like to admit, but none quite like this.

On a Friday afternoon in late September, the 23-year-old joined 37 other potential new employees at one of Lush Cosmetics’ manufacturing facilities in the west end of Toronto.

Instead of fielding questions, however, the candidates moved from work station to work station where they got to experience the process of creating a variety of handmade bath and beauty products themselves. They even got to keep some of their creations.

“Even if you don’t get the job, you still have this little thing to take home,” says Ms. McPherson, pointing to her handmade, star-shaped soap bar.

In a tight labour market, organizations that depend on seasonal or continuing hiring are using these drop-in, social events to stand out in a crowded field of employers and attract potential hires by introducing them to job opportunities. At these events candidates have a chance to try out various roles, play around with products, enjoy some free samples and maybe even find their next gig. They don’t even need to bring their résumés or sign up in advance.

Though the holidays may seem far away, companies such as Lush Cosmetics are already nearing the end of their seasonal hiring blitz. Lush says it will need to add 1,000 or more staff to its Toronto work force and an additional 500 in Vancouver in preparation for the holiday season.

“Everybody’s gearing up and adding more headcount,” explained Heather Mayfield, the recruitment manager for manufacturing and distribution for Lush Cosmetics. “What you need to do as a retailer is set yourself apart from other organizations [in order to attract candidates.]"

Open this photo in gallery Lush Cosmetics' hiring party helped candidates get a hands-on experience of the job role.

Ms. Mayfield explains that the events, which take place three times a week throughout late summer and early autumn, provide the organization with more information about the candidate’s likely performance than a traditional résumé or interview. It also helps candidates get a better sense of what the role would really be like than reading about it in a job description.

“Now that I’ve seen how it’s done I have more of a clear perspective,” said 18 year-old Zahrah Ally, moments after discovering her talent for making bath bombs.

Ms. Mayfield adds that providing a hands-on experience helps ensure the company is hiring the right candidate for the right position. She says the company maintains a turnover rate of about 10 per cent through a majority of the year, compared with the 16.5 per cent average seen across the Canadian retail and consumer products industry.

Lush isn’t the only beauty brand in town using this approach for hiring ahead of the holiday season. According to Emily Munding, who works in human resources for Benefit Cosmetics Canada, hiring parties make life easier and more entertaining for both candidates and recruiters.

“A hiring party hosted in our fun, pink boardroom, with snacks, music and a more relaxed environment allows us to better connect and communicate with candidates, to explain what we have to offer and what they can bring to the table,” she said, adding that it also “increases recruiting efficiency, because we are able to decrease the number of interview stages necessary.”

Open this photo in gallery Taco Bell expanded its hiring party program to nearly 600 franchise locations across the U.S. Dave Kotinsky/Handout

Earlier this year Taco Bell made national headlines following the success of its own hiring parties. A 2018 pilot involving four locations in Indianapolis, Ind., attracted 73 candidates and resulted in 40 new hires. A year later the fast-food chain expanded the program to nearly 600 franchise locations across the United States. During that week the company saw a 167-per-cent increase in hires compared with the same week a year earlier.

“Job seekers who attended a hiring party were able to enjoy complimentary Taco Bell snacks, play trivia, snap photos with the Instagram-worthy props, participate in on-the-spot interviews and potentially walk out with a job offer,” said the company’s vice-president of people and experience, Bjorn Erland.

Mr. Erland says that for industries such as retail and quick-service restaurants, which are always struggling with high turnover rates, attracting people is half the battle. The giveaways and relaxed atmosphere helps encourage those who may not have considered a job with the company to show up and learn more.

Lush cosmetics will ultimately hire about half of the approximately 150 candidates that arrive each week during their holiday-hiring spree. While Ms. Mayfield says she can’t offer jobs to them all, she believes everyone leaves with a better understanding of the brand’s culture, identity, and products.

