How job seekers can make the most of online tools that streamline the application process

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Careers

Register
AdChoices

How job seekers can make the most of online tools that streamline the application process

Jared Lindzon
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Applying for a job online can be time-consuming, and the extra hoops candidates often need to jump through can reduce the number of applications recruiters and hiring managers ultimately receive.

In order to streamline the process and increase applicant pools, LinkedIn allows candidates to apply for a job with just a few clicks using its “EasyApply” feature. Rather than copying and pasting resume points and filling out questionnaires, candidates only need to click the little blue EasyApply button, fill out some basic information like their name and e-mail address, upload a resume if they so choose, and click to submit.

While the process is undoubtedly simpler and less time-consuming – not even requiring so much as a cover letter – confusion remains over whether applicants who use it are given the same consideration, how to stand out in this new format, and whether candidates should take advantage of the EasyApply option when it’s provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Lydia Laughlin, a senior consultant at Toronto-based career coaching, executive search and career transition firm Feldman Daxon Partners Inc., says the traditional application process is resume-first. Candidates are typically screened by a person or automated candidate-tracking system based on the keywords in their resume, before other application materials – such as cover letters, portfolios and LinkedIn profiles – are considered.

“When it comes to EasyApply, it’s a LinkedIn profile-first process,” she says. “The resume is very much secondary.”

Though the difference can be subtle, this alternative approach has significant implications for job seekers. For example, career counsellors typically recommend tailoring your resume and cover letter for each job opportunity, but it’s much harder to include keywords in a LinkedIn profile that is used to apply for multiple positions.

“You can change up your LinkedIn profile, but you can’t customize it for every role you apply for,” Ms. Laughlin says. “If you’re looking to make a career shift, or if you have a few different [job opportunity] targets, that’s not an optimal time to use EasyApply.”

Ms. Laughlin recommends keeping an up-to-date LinkedIn profile when job searching, no matter how you ultimately apply. Sudden changes to your profile, however, could pose a risk to those who are currently employed and are looking for a change.

“If you’re typically not active on LinkedIn and there’s suddenly a flurry of activity, that sends a red flag to an employer,” warns Amanda Augustine, a career expert for resume-writing service TopResume.

The headline section that comes at the top of LinkedIn profiles is a particularly difficult challenge for those who are currently employed, Ms. Augustine notes. While most list their current employer in that small descriptor at the top of their profile, job seekers are often encouraged to use that section to reflect their future aspirations.

Story continues below advertisement

“If suddenly your headline is targeting a role that’s not what you’re doing for us today, that suggests you’re probably looking to leave,” she says.

Ms. Augustine adds that job postings that utilize the EasyApply feature are likely to receive more responses, suggesting that recruiters have less time to consider each one. (More than half a dozen major Canadian employers declined to comment for this story.)

Candidates who want to stand out should consider other ways to submit their application – either by submitting a traditional application or reaching out to hiring managers and other employees – on top of their EasyApply application, Ms. Augustine advises.

“If I found the role on their corporate website or I knew somebody at the company I would 100 per cent submit my application that way as well, and basically cover my bases,” she says. “You can’t do that for every single role, but if it was the job, I would try multiple ways to get my application through and see which one works.”

There are some instances, however, where a LinkedIn-first application has advantages over a traditional resume and cover letter. As a living document on a digital platform, LinkedIn profiles are able to incorporate elements that cannot be included in traditional applications.

“Right under your summary, you can pin certain pieces of content – like your resume, or your personal website, or an article you’ve been featured in – and that’s a prime piece of real estate,” says career strategist, public speaker and writer Chanèle McFarlane. “Especially now in this virtual world, people can add videos, and because we’re interviewing [and] starting jobs virtually, employers can get a sense of your personality even before the interview.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. McFarlane adds that anyone who utilizes the EasyApply feature should also make sure their profile is up to date, complete with a professional headshot. At the same time, she raises concerns that photographs attached to job applications can result in potential discrimination.

“That has been a primary concern, particularly for people of colour, from the very beginning of LinkedIn,” she says. “There is a high amount of hiring bias and discrimination against people of colour, so it’s tough, but I think especially in this virtual world, there’s such an advantage to having a photo and showing off your personality, because we don’t have the opportunity to connect in person any more.”

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies