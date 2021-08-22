Increasing number of companies are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for their employees

This is the weekly Careers newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Careers and all Globe newsletters here.

Déjà Leonard is a copywriter and freelance journalist based in Calgary.

Many Canadian companies are waiting to see if provincial governments are going to pass laws requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, after the federal government announced on Aug. 13 that it will soon require federal employees, and those working in federally-regulated sectors, to be fully vaccinated.

While some companies wait, others like Twitter, a social networking service with about 150 employees in Canada, says it will be a requirement for employees who decide to return to the office.

But for those considering vaccination, the decision is not always black-and-white. And everyone who is not vaccinated is not necessarily against vaccinations.

Some individuals, for example, are immunocompromised or are taking medications that suppress their immune systems, which means the vaccine may not be as effective for them.

“That’s why it’s really important for people who have these immune-suppressed conditions to talk to an expert about their specific situation, because there is such a great amount of variability,” Aaron Richterman, an infectious disease fellow at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, said in an article in National Geographic.

That said, the decision isn’t easy for employers either when we consider their role in keeping their employees safe.

Families in the United States have already filed COVID-19 wrongful death suits against employers – a scary prospect for companies that are already dealing with the economic fallout of the past couple of years.

And according to research by the Society of Human Resources Management, 53 per cent of small-business executives are concerned about the increased liability risks of running their business during the pandemic.

More companies are already taking action. Recent research by Ladders, a New York based career site for professionals, states that job ads requiring COVID-19 vaccination jumped 5,000 per cent since January.

“From a liability standpoint, from a practical business standpoint, you’re going to see certain businesses requiring proof of vaccine, particularly among their own employees because the cost of not doing so could mean the place of business is shut down,” Nainesh Kotak, the founder of law firm Kotak Personal Injury Law, said in an article by Global News.

So, as companies continue to weigh the risks of keeping employees safe and their business alive, many are rightfully choosing to impose a vaccine mandate. It will affect individuals differently, but hopefully put the collective on track toward living and working with less worry about COVID-19.

