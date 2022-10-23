This is the weekly Careers newsletter.

Recently, Canadian tech companies have called on the new premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, to intervene after the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta, a regulatory group, took legal action over job titles such as “software engineer.”

More than 30 companies such as Neo Financial and Helcim have had executives sign the letter, which details how APEGA “has taken the aggressive position that software engineers must be regulated, and subject to onerous, restrictive and unnecessary certification requirements.”

Signatories said the job title should be seen as a standard title for anyone building technical programs and does not need to be regulated in the same way a professional engineer would be.

This matters because having to use a different title can have implications for companies trying to create globally competitive job titles and descriptions.

According to the Canadian Information Centre for International Credentials, about 20 per cent of job titles in Canada are regulated “to protect the health and safety of Canadians by ensuring that professionals and tradespeople meet the required standards of practice and competency.”

If you work in a regulated occupation, there must be an appropriate provincial or territorial regulatory authority to recognize your qualifications.

A history of unconventional job titles

The title of “software engineer” isn’t new.

It’s been seen as its own type of engineering since the 1960s. In 1968, NATO held the first conference based around software engineering, where they addressed things such as guidelines and best practices.

The origin of the job title is unknown – although U.S. developer Margaret Hamilton is most commonly credited with creating the term – but there is proof that companies were offering it as a service as early as 1965.

In contrast to a title that’s rooted in history, tech companies have been known for some of their eccentric job titles over the recent years, in an attempt to differentiate and attract specific candidates.

One list shares titles such as Innovation Evangelist, Dream Alchemist, Security Princess, Software Ninjaneer and Full Stack Magician. However, data shows that these quirky job titles may cause companies to lose out on the best-qualified candidates, which is just one reason why tech companies are turning away from the trend.

“When you do your [job] search, you’re not going to put ninja” in the search box, said Paul Wolfe, senior vice-president of human resources at Indeed, to Fast Company. “Companies use these to express what their culture is like, but there are other ways to get that point out.”

Other titles up for debate

The title of “software engineer” also hasn’t been the only one up for debate.

Earlier this year, Ontario’s Finance Ministry approved a new set of rules for those in the financial industry that used the titles “financial planner” or “financial adviser.” The goal was to ensure investors and customers were protected against doing business with unqualified individuals.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are still health-related job titles that may cause confusion. For example, “nutritionist” is only a regulated title in Alberta, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, where as “dietitian” is regulated across Canada.

Sam Pillar, the chief executive officer of Edmonton-based home services platform Jobber, received a court order from APEGA to stop using the term “engineer” in job titles and postings unless it gets a permit from the regulator.

He argued that there is minimal risk that “anybody would be confused” and think his engineers were qualified to build bridges.

“We’re just using common terminology that everyone uses,” he said.

What I'm reading around the web

It’s estimated that four trillion plastic bags are used each year around the world – and most end up in a landfill. Scientists have discovered that the wax worm’s saliva may be a natural solution to the challenge, with evidence showing that their spit quickly breaks down plastic bags.

TikTok is making some interesting changes to the platform. First, they are raising the age requirement for hosting livestreams to 18 from 16. They will also begin testing the ability to restrict anyone under the age of 18 from viewing certain livestreams so minors don’t encounter content aimed toward an adult audience. These livestreams are still subject to the app’s policies.

Ever had to cover for a co-worker while they were out on vacation or even a sabbatical? It can be a lot to handle on top of your own workload. Here, Harvard Business Review shares six strategies for coping with this common challenge.

Canadian fintech company Wealthsimple recently received approval from the Bank of Canada for direct settlement, which means they do not need to rely on a third-party bank to process transactions or settle payments. This is an exciting development as financial companies wait for Real-Time Rail, which allows payments to be made in seconds, to launch in Canada soon.

