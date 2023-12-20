As Canadians prepare to take some time off this holiday season many will leave a simple note, informing emailers of their absence.

Crafting an out of office (OOO) message can be straightforward, but experts warn it also leaves plenty of room for mishap. That is why most recommend erring on the side of simplicity.

“Verbosity is a problem,” said Judith Humphrey, a Toronto-based professional communications coach and author of the The Job Seeker’s Script. “I don’t need to know where you’re going, I don’t need to be told that you hope I’m well, you don’t want to introduce any extraneous information.”

The only elements worth including, according to Ms. Humphrey, are a brief thanks for the note, a sentence informing the recipient of the absence and its length and the contact information of someone who can manage any urgent needs in the meantime.

While many will take the opportunity to showcase their humour, wit and personality, she warns against treating an OOO message like a voicemail in the 1990s. It is, after all, a professional communication and not every joke will land as well as George Costanza’s answering machine greeting.

Ms. Humphrey emphasizes that this message is typically sent to every emailer, whether they’re a colleague, client or spammer. In fact, giving too many details about vacation plans and contact information in an OOO message could even pose a security threat.

Ms. Humphrey emphasizes that not everyone will have a joyous season, and those working through the holidays probably don’t care to hear about travel plans or an attempt at humour or a cheerful holiday greeting.

“You just can’t read a cross section of people like that, and engage in some kind of humour or personality,” she said. “So, keep it clean, keep it simple, and keep it professional.”

Another pitfall to avoid is an overly apologetic tone, which Ms. Humphrey says is common in many professional communications. “The context is often one of guilt, shame, apology and seeking forgiveness,” she says. “‘I’m sorry I will not be able to respond.’ You don’t need to criticize yourself for not being there.”

Similarly, it’s important for out of office messages to set realistic boundaries. Adding qualifiers about how much internet access may be available during a vacation or which emails or circumstances may receive a response can make it harder to unplug or leave recipients thinking the sender is actively choosing which emails to ignore.

“The concept of out of office messages is all about setting expectations,” said Ryan Standil, a writing coach and founder of Write To Excite. “You want your clients and colleagues to view you as responsive while still giving yourself the opportunity to rest and recharge.”

Mr. Standil said responding to an email after explicitly saying you can’t could harm your credibility during future absences, while saying you will respond to some emails could leave those who don’t receive a response feeling like they’re being ignored.

He also advises OOO message writers to be precise about their return date, as such communications often include vague statements like “I will be on vacation until January 8th,” which leave the recipient guessing whether the return date is the 8th or the 9th. Mr. Standil even suggests pushing that return date by an extra day to lower the expectation of an immediate response.

“If you’re coming back from a lengthy vacation, you could come back to 250 emails,” he said. “I would give yourself a day to deal with the 20 most urgent emails before even thinking about numbers 21 to 250.”

Ultimately Ms. Humphrey and Mr. Standil agree that the best approach to crafting an out of office message is resisting the urge to be cheerful or witty or apologetic, and instead keep it simple, brief, and neutral in tone.

“I don’t think there’s much to write other than ‘I’m out of the office, returning on such-and-such a date,’ if your matter is urgent, please forward it to,’ and name a reliable colleague,” Mr. Standil said. “Just keep it as short as possible.”