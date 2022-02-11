One Sunday in late January, nearly 300 workers and volunteers welcomed thousands to a sports centre at York University in Toronto for an event that featured shuttle buses, giveaways, and a mascot cheering from the sidelines. But it wasn’t for a tournament.

Vax The Northwest was the latest in a series of mass vaccination clinics hosted by the City of Toronto in partnership with Toronto Public Health, Humber River Hospital, other local health care providers and community organizations.

“It was a really big production,” said Upasana Saha, the director of integrated health systems, partnerships and family practice for Humber River Hospital. “It’s been a very exciting opportunity and experience working with vaccine, and it’s allowed me to really understand the community.”

Over the past two years Ms. Saha, who has worked with healthcare and community partners to provide mobile vaccination clinics throughout the pandemic, said she’s grown accustomed to such productions. When the pandemic began she was one of many health care workers who was redeployed from her day job at Mount Sinai to assist with the hospital’s COVID assessment centre. As vaccines became available in December of 2020 she was enlisted to assist with its vaccination clinic, before pivoting again to assist with Humber River Hospital’s mobile vaccination efforts.

She says that her current role is “a bit of a precarious employment situation because it’s very much dictated contextually by what’s happening with the pandemic,” explaining that she could be called back to her previous job or moved to another department at any time.

Ms. Saha is part of a major pandemic-fuelled career trend that some experts argue will outlast the current crisis.

As vaccination efforts have ramped up throughout the pandemic, the need for qualified vaccine specialists has skyrocketed. In fact, it has been so significant since COVID vaccines first became available that it topped the list of the fastest-growing jobs in Canada over the past five years, according to a recent study conducted by LinkedIn.

Vaccine specialist is itself an umbrella term that encompasses a variety of positions related to the development, production, distribution, sale and administration of vaccines.

Related roles in the sector, such as public health nurse and public health specialist also landed in the top five, alongside diversity and inclusion manager and site reliability engineer.

“The pandemic has truly set fire to demand for health roles,” said Riva Gold, the senior news editor for LinkedIn Canada, who helped produce the report. “That was already a shift that was taking place, and it’s only accelerated and highlighted the demand for professionals in these roles.”

Ms. Gold said the rise in demand for health care-related skills – and vaccine specialists in particular – is the result of several concurrent trends. Canada’s shortage of workers in the health care and biomedical sectors prior to the pandemic was in part because of the country’s aging population, she said. There have also been some significant innovations in vaccine and health care technologies that are fuelling demand. These trends have ultimately sparked a dramatic need for vaccine specialists in a relatively short period of time, and inspired many to transition into the field from other related industries.

“Most of the people who hold these job titles were in medical sales,” Ms. Gold said. “A lot of these roles, people come from a background in pharmaceutical sales and product launch, as well as more specific or specialized knowledge of infectious diseases.”

According to LinkedIn’s data, more than 45 per cent of vaccine specialists are employed in government administration roles, another 35 per cent work in hospitals and health care, while 4 per cent work in the health, wellness and fitness industry.

“If you thought the role was reserved for people with 20 years of experience and a PhD in epidemiology, it’s actually broader than that,” Ms. Gold said, adding that the average new hire has only been in the workforce for about three and a half years. “And there are opportunities that span many levels of education, with people coming from different sectors.”

The explosive growth of the industry comes on the heels of significant public and private sector investments in Canada’s biomedical industry. In April, 2020, the federal government announced $600-million in funding to support COVID-19 vaccine and therapy clinical trials, led by the public sector. That year, Canadian biotech companies also raised a combined $3.2-billion, and the 2021 federal budget earmarked $2.2-billion for the life and biosciences sectors, including nearly $60-million to support the development of vaccines over the next three years.

“With all the investments that have been put in place, there’s a lot of room for growth,” said Fabien Marino, the vice-president of industrial affairs and Toronto site head for Sanofi, a Paris-based biopharmaceutical provider.

Mr. Marino adds that companies like Sanofi hire candidates from a broad range of educational and career backgrounds. While most of Sanofi Canada’s roughly 2,000 employees have some hard-science education, it’s not necessarily a prerequisite for entering the industry.

“To make a vaccine you need a village, you need all kinds of skillsets,” he said. “You need scientists, you need engineers, you need supply-chain experts, you need data scientists now that we’re moving toward a more digital world, you need operators, you need maintenance people.”

While much of the emphasis on vaccination today is centred around coronavirus vaccines, the pandemic has also put the spotlight on immunization more broadly. Fabien Paquette, the vaccines Canada lead and general manager for Pfizer, said vaccines typically fall into two categories. The first are those that are recommended or required by public health authorities for everyone, and are typically administered to children by their primary care provider.

“The second we call ‘private market vaccines,’ and it’s more of the vaccines that are not publicly covered that people want because they feel it can be important for them,” he said. “The shingles vaccine, pneumonia vaccines for adults over 50, travel vaccines – this is another area where you see more and more interest from individuals who say, ‘it’s not covered for whatever reason, but I still feel it’s important, and I want to get immunized.’”

Mr. Paquette said that new innovations, including the RNA technology that lead to the development of COVID vaccines, are bringing more of these kinds of immunizations to market. Coupled with increased investment and a growing awareness of the importance of a strong domestic vaccine production pipeline, he is optimistic that the industry’s growth will outlast the current pandemic.

“There are so many new things coming up; the innovation around vaccines is growing immensely,” he said. “If you have an open mind, are curious, ambitious, and want to make a difference in helping people live healthier lives, then it’s a great career opportunity.”

