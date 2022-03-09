Mohit Parmar hasn’t spent much time around business executives, though he aspires to become one himself.

The student at the University of Calgary’s Haskayne School of Business is among the first generation in his family, which immigrated to Canada from Punjab, India, in 2003, to attend postsecondary school.

“I never knew any business professionals growing up,” Mr. Parmar said. “For all my schooling, I was pretty much clueless on what to do [to become a business leader]. I had no one to guide me through the business world, I had to learn everything on my own.”

Mr. Parmar got an opportunity to receive some guidance this year after discovering a program called CEOx1Day Future Leaders Summit in his school’s newsletter. Prior to the pandemic, the annual program, which is organized by executive search and recruitment firm Odgers Berndtson, paired students with chief executive officers for a day of job shadowing.

This year, the program was offered as a one-day virtual summit, providing 50 Canadian students, including Mr. Parmar, the opportunity to attend online round table discussions and group mentoring sessions with business leaders. The event, which was held on Feb. 28, kicked off with a conversation with Meta (formerly Facebook) Canada’s vice-president and country director, Garrick Tiplady.

Following a panel discussion with five Canadian CEOs, participants were paired with business leaders for a one-hour mentoring session. Mr. Parmar was one of 10 students matched with Nizar Ladak, CEO of the Digital Research Alliance of Canada.

“Nizar is someone who had very similar beginnings, with his family immigrating to Canada,” Mr. Parmar said. “Being able to connect with someone of his calibre, with his background being so similar to my background, was just so meaningful and so helpful for me.”

The importance of demonstrating cultural representation to Canada’s next generation of business leaders was not lost on Mr. Ladak.

“I understand the responsibility I hold as a racialized individual,” he said. “When they see individuals like themselves – whether physically or by virtue of their background – [in leadership roles] it cultivates the opportunity to say, ‘I can do it, too,’ and they aspire to roles that perhaps they subconsciously understood were excluding them.”

According to Mr. Ladak, however, the education and inspiration flowed both ways. He said he was motivated to participate in the program for the opportunity to better understand the perspectives of today’s students and tomorrow’s business leaders.

“I felt this would be a great opportunity, as a growing organization, to tap into what motivates them, and what are the things they’re looking for,” he said. “What I left with was an elevated confidence in Canada’s future leaders, because I had not experienced first-hand the level that social consciousness, ethical leadership and environmental and social governance plays into the decision-making.”

Mr. Ladak wasn’t the only CEO who left the event with a greater appreciation for this generation of students’ passion for ethical leadership.

“Too often in the past leaders got away with a command and control attitude, and now it’s not like that at all,” said fellow mentor Mike DeGagné, president and CEO of Indspire, a charitable organization dedicated to Indigenous education. “You have to be far more empathetic than I ever thought was required when I first started out. "

Mr. DeGagné added that the CEOx1Day program provided him the opportunity to reflect on his own career, and share some words of advice that he said he would have benefitted from when he was a student. He also took the opportunity to explain the difference between public- and private-sector roles, and asked the students to reflect on their motivation for pursuing a leadership position.

“The fact of the matter is when you’re in leadership, there are sacrifices that are made,” he said. “The advice I gave them was to ask: Why is it that you want to be in a leadership role? Make sure that what it provides you is what you’re looking for.’”

That sentiment hit home for at least one student in Mr. DeGagné's breakout sessions.

“Students have this fairy tale image about people in power and the lifestyle that comes with it,” said Varsha Rao Guntreddy, a third-year bachelor of commerce, entrepreneurship and innovation student at the University of Calgary. “It takes a certain courage to openly admit that there is a trade-off.”

Ms. Guntreddy said she was also moved by a story Mr. DeGagné shared about his first job as an intern. He explained that when he attended his first boardroom meeting, he instinctively sat down at a side table reserved for aids and assistants.

“His boss came up to him and told him, ‘Why are you sitting at the side? Always assume that you have a seat at the table, you have a voice, and you can contribute to the conversation,’” said Ms. Guntreddy. “I found that very empowering.”

