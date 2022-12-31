On paper, unlimited vacation can help attract and retain high-calibre talent, but as Radhika Panjwani reports, experts point out the problem lies in its muddled implementation and interpretation, and some even say it’s a gimmick.

In reaction to Lisa LaFlamme not having her contract renewed as anchor of Canada’s No. 1-ranked newscast, CTV National News, Eileen Chadnick writes, “Sadly, the reality is that such situations extend well beyond careers in journalism, and there is a chorus of people who can relate. In my 20-plus years of experience, I have witnessed and/or coached many leaders who have had the horrible, unsettling experience of being suddenly dismissed without cause, albeit in less visible scenarios than Ms. LaFlamme.”

In addition to hybrid and flexible work being big trends over the past couple of years, there have been a lot of headlines and studies about the benefits of a four-day workweek. In June, Navio Kwok, the vice-president of research and marketing at Kilberry Leadership Advisors, looked at some of the details and why it may not be the best solution.

In June, Andrea Yu asked experts to answer this question: One of my part-time employees just gave me his two-weeks notice. I don’t want him to continue working for me during this period. Is it legal for me to terminate his employment during his notice period? He has been working for me for about one year.

A recent study from MetLife found 42 per cent of millennial managers say they are burned out, compared to 34 per cent of Gen Z managers and 27 per cent of Gen X managers. As Deja Leonard reports, the study found that millennial managers are sacrificing their own well-being in order to foster strong employee performance and employees under them were more likely to report feeling productive, successful, engaged and motivated than those with managers from other generations.

Radhika Panjwani reports that Francophone candidates are in the driver’s seat. They can demand – and receive – lucrative salaries and perks in the current market, said Vernon Carbonell, a Toronto-based recruiter. Bilingual candidates are generally worth anywhere from 10- to 30-per-cent more than English-only candidates in today’s job market.

Layoffs in the tech sector increased 350 per cent in May from April. But unlike in 2020, Deja Leonard reports these layoffs came shortly after well-capitalized firms boasted about large growth just a few months prior.

Five years after graduating with a master of business administration degree from the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business, Aubrey Chapnick wanted to revisit a basic question he asked when he finished: Was the degree worth it? A lot has changed since he finished his program, but as with his first article on this topic, he examined the three aspects: the numbers, the experiences and the risks.

Even though employers look for candidates with literacy, numeracy and digital skills, Radhika Panjwani reported in June on a study that shows social and emotional skills (SES) such as communication, collaboration, leadership, resilience and cultural competency are critical in the workplace and need to be nurtured early in life.

While the Great Resignation in Canada was nothing like in the United States, the number of Canadians surveyed who say they plan to look for a new job jumped significantly. Jared Lindzon spoke with one company about how it is changing to help hire and retain employees.