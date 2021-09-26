Three tips for planning better events for hybrid-working employees

This is the weekly Careers newsletter. If you’re reading this on the web or someone forwarded this e-mail newsletter to you, you can sign up for Globe Careers and all Globe newsletters here.

Déjà Leonard is a copywriter and freelance journalist based in Calgary.

Employees are leaving their jobs in record-breaking numbers, increasing the pressure on companies to retain talent by finding new ways to engage their employees and get a sense of what is making them choose to stay or go.

Hosting appreciation or engagement events is one idea companies or managers can leverage to show employees that they care while connecting them to their peers so they feel a greater sense of community.

“From a manager’s perspective, to be able to really have the chance to engage with employees, no matter where they are, allows inclusivity that much more and it allows the manager to really get to know their teams a little bit more intimately,” says Alexandra Schrecengost, founder of Virtual With Us, which organizes custom virtual corporate experiences.

Hosting a hybrid event that is engaging for in-person and remote team members is easier said than done, but Ms. Schrecengost, who has worked with companies such as Johnson & Johnson and PepsiCo, has a few tips to make it a success.

1. Provide the same experience in person and online

Ensuring the people online are getting just as much value as those who are attending in person brings “fluidity to the event overall,” Ms. Schrecengost says.

For a tasting event at a winery, for example, Ms. Schrecengost’s team arranged for a box to be shipped to remote attendees with the same food and wine their in-person colleagues would be enjoying. To keep them in sync, there was a drone taking real-time video of the tour, and a sommelier describing the wines to all of the virtual employees.

2. Plan to integrate your remote and in-person employees

“When you’re looking at concepts for hybrid, you have to consider how to get [all employees] to engage together, because typically, everyone that’s in one room will always go to each other in a corner and chat and socialize, and they may disregard the [remote attendees],” she says.

One example Ms. Schrecengost cited was blending in-person and remote employees into each team for the trivia portion of the winery event.

3. Bring your company culture and values

When planning events that are true to a company’s culture, “we take the time to understand their culture internally, and we advise if there’s something that could be tweaked to be a bit more inclusive, culturally, to showcase diversity,” Ms. Schrecengost says.

So, think about what type of event aligns with your mission or values, and keep in mind any dates that are significant to employees, such as Pride or National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, that you might want to recognize.

“I think the biggest factor is you don’t want to lose that camaraderie with the team. When you had colleagues in the office, there was always that random chat by the water cooler ... and we want to be able to bring that back,” Ms. Schrecengost says.

