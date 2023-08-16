As employees take advantage of flexible work policies, many are looking for a desirable destination to temporarily relocate while working remotely and, according to a recent study, the two best cities for this kind of ‘workation’ are Barcelona and Toronto.

The two tied for first in a recent analysis of 25 popular destinations conducted by flexible workspace provider IWG, which weighed factors like cultural amenities, cost of living, broadband connectivity and transit and its place on the Happy City Index.

“It’s a reflection of the global nature and the incredibly vibrant city that Toronto is today and continues to become,” said Wayne Berger, IWG’s chief executive officer of Americas, who is based in Toronto. Mr. Berger said Toronto also benefits from “vibrant neighbourhoods, this abundance of coffee shops, this abundance of restaurants, this abundance of art and culture, with this extraordinary canopy of green space and parks available in the heart of the city.”

IWG’s research found 67 per cent of workers believe they can effectively perform their jobs from abroad, and 71 per cent would only consider roles that offer remote and hybrid work options. Mr. Berger said as more workers are offered the opportunity to work from anywhere, they’re looking to spend more time in destinations that meet both their personal and professional needs.

According to a study of American workers, there was a 131-per-cent increase in the proportion of digital nomads — loosely defined as those who work remotely while travelling — between 2019 and 2022.

“We are definitely seeing a rise in the demand for that kind of flexibility,” said Keith Spencer a career expert at FlexJobs, which helps people find remote and flexible work opportunities. “It’s really grown since the pandemic, and we’re seeing a lot of demand for work-from-anywhere jobs and the ability to live this workcation or digital nomad lifestyle.”

And employers are increasingly on board, he added. “Organizations continue to move away from the idea of one local office,” Mr. Berger said. “They’re shifting toward being more results based, rather than [measuring productivity based on] time spent in office, and they’re also starting to shift away from the idea that culture is only established within the walls of one specific office.”

According to FlexJobs’s 2023 Digital Nomad Guide, the highest proportion of job postings that allow staff to work from anywhere are for marketing, writing and computer and IT roles.

Mr. Spencer advises those considering a workation to first discuss it with their manager or supervisor, especially when it comes to time zones and availability. Employers of longer-term travellers may also need to consider legal, insurance, visa and tax implications.

“You also want to make sure that you are going to be able to engage in your work and hold yourself accountable to your responsibilities while you are travelling, so managing your time wisely and exercising self-discipline are really important,” he said.

Mr. Spencer said flexible work helps employers attract and retain talent and helps employees attain better work-life balance, however the workation trend might be most beneficial to the cities that are best able to attract remote workers. “It’s going to stimulate the local economy without displacing the permanent residents’ jobs,” he said.

“When they spend on accommodations or go to restaurants or go to the theatre or shop here, that’s money that didn’t start the day in our economy, but it ends the day here and continues to circulate,” said Andrew Weir, the executive vice-president of destination development at Destination Toronto.

According to Mr. Weir, the two primary metrics tourism associations such as Destination Toronto are tasked with developing are number of visitors and length of stay. Travellers who stay longer spend more money and bring better balance to peak travel times.

“A remote worker fits both of those criteria; they stay longer by definition and that’s very valuable to any destination,” he said. “Leisure travel tends to be on weekends, business travel tends to be during the week, so you get a relative balance between weekend and weekday travel. Some cities don’t have that.”

Those economic benefits, and greater balance in the flow of visitors, are why many countries — including Canada — have recently designated visa programs for digital nomads and remote workers.

Mr. Weir added that Toronto had already established a reputation as a destination that caters to both leisure and business travellers before the pandemic initiated a transition toward a more remote and global workforce. That, he said, put the city in a strong position to take advantage of the ‘workation’ trend.

“Toronto has long benefited from having a diversified tourism economy that relies in roughly equal measure on leisure and business travellers,” he said. “The fact that we can combine the two is a benefit to the traveller, but it’s also a benefit to our own local economy.”