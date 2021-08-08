What this singer-songwriter can teach us all about introverts, extroverts and ambiverts

Open this photo in gallery Hannah Georgas performs during the Juno Awards show in Regina in 2013. Reuters

Kimiya Shokoohi is a writer and filmmaker based in Greater Vancouver, British Columbia.

In the ongoing debate of how we best interact with our peers and colleagues once life returns to normal, one question has stood out to me: How have successful artists been making it work remotely? After all, creative work involves many of the characteristics of remote work – secluded in a room (for the most part) with your thoughts, your knowledge, and your research.

Juno-award-winning singer-songwriter Hannah Georgas knows all too well about the process of wearing multiple hats and doing it on your own. But how does a self-proclaimed mostly introverted superstar make big moves in a world that seems to love extroversion?

“I’m a very selective extrovert,” Gerogas said. “When I have time to be alone I get to thrive in my creative process.”

Maybe there’s a case to be made for the important contribution of being both an introvert and an extrovert in the workplace, in the office and remote. When we see Georgas take to the stage or head out on her tours, it’s a result of the years of work she’s done in silence. Then she goes out to perform at big concerts, in stadiums, and for large crowds of people.

For Georgas, who released her fourth studio album “All the Emotions” last fall – the creative process comes through in thoughtful solitude and is then followed by collaboration with her producer. As in the case of her most recent album – produced by Aaron Dressner, who is also behind Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” – there is a back-and-forth that is supportive and collaborative, bouncing ideas off one another about how they can make the tracks better.

“The email communications are brief and the real diving into things wasn’t until we got together in a room,” she says.

A 2013 study from Adam Grant, a professor at Wharton school of Pennsylvania, found that as many as two-thirds of people don’t identify as extroverts or introverts. The personalities and preferences of many lay somewhere in between. Grant shows that personalities are fluid depending on the situation at hand. Big stars aren’t all big sounds and large crowds.

