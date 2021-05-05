After a travel industry layoff, this marketing manager seeks a new role

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Resume Review

After a travel industry layoff, this marketing manager seeks a new role

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Morgan, 47, worked as a product marketing manager for an international travel agency but was laid off in August 2020 due to COVID-19. Before that, she held marketing and event management roles with the government and in the medical, finance and non-profit industries. Since her layoff, Morgan has applied for over 30 jobs but has yet to land her next role. She’s interested in brand marketing, event management, product management and marketing manager roles.

In her previous positions, Morgan enjoyed working with a team and managing people such as graphic designers and social media co-ordinators. “I am very interested in coming up with a strategy and campaign, forecasting the bigger picture and managing a team to implement the company strategy and goals,” Morgan writes. “I would love to promote a product that I feel passionate about and work with an employer that would mentor me too.” She’d enjoy building business relationships with clients and peers, and travelling for business would be a bonus.

For her next role, Morgan hopes to find a company with room to grow into a leadership position. “They would provide a comfortable and flexible work environment so that employees can perform at their best,” she says. So we reached out to career coach Shauna Vassell of Koncave Coaching and Consulting and Barret Van Allen, marketing director at CIBC, to review Morgan’s resume and offer their advice.

Story continues below advertisement

The Resume

What the career coach says

Ms. Vassell’s first piece of advice is for Morgan to trim her resume down from three pages to two. “She should reduce the space in the education and credentials section,” Ms. Vassel recommends. From there, Morgan should move her industries of experience higher up in her resume. “She has worked in over six industries, in various capacities, but this information was buried within the three pages,” Ms. Vassell says.

While Morgan does have some good content in her resume, Ms. Vassell recommends some edits for maximum impact. She can highlight the depth of her experience by adding more dollar values and social media metrics to her job descriptions. “The percentage values that are currently in the resume make her overall impact in the company appear on the smaller scale without comparisons,” Ms. Vassell says.

Since Morgan’s experience spans multiple industries, Ms. Vassell says it’s worth having a few versions of her resume ready to send out. “That way, her resume can be specific and relevant.” Based on her skills and prior experience, Ms. Vassell believes that Morgan is well-positioned for a senior branding manager. To better demonstrate her leadership skills, Morgan can add more information about big initiatives that she led, including the size and scope of the work she was involved in, such as budget amounts. She can also provide evidence of her people leadership skills and projects where contributed to high-level strategic thinking.

What the industry expert says

As a marketing director, Mr. Van Allen encourages Morgan to “think like an advertiser and really try to understand her consumer,” he says. “In the job world, the consumer is the hiring manager and she needs to put herself in their shoes and grab their attention so that they will want to read on.”

Mr. Van Allen suggests Morgan accomplish this by adding some colour and imagery to her resume, such as logos of former places she has worked at. This would help her resume read more like a portfolio. A well-written LinkedIn profile, which Morgan has already linked to in her resume, can also help her stand out in a sea of candidates. “For many of our postings, we get well over 100 applicants,” he says.

Morgan should then edit the opening paragraph of her resume. “Take keywords from the posting and use them to tell her story,” Mr. Van Allen suggests. She could think about how a co-worker or family member might describe her while incorporating those keywords.

While revising her resume, Morgan should eliminate repeated phrases. “‘Negotiated contracts’ appears in a couple of places, which means she has the opportunity to leverage those sections to be more impactful and bring her other skill sets to life.” In addition to applying for jobs, Morgan should also reach out to brands she’s interested in working for. “Find the people in your network who can help you get your foot in the door and own the rest,” he says.

Story continues below advertisement

The new resume

Morgan successfully trimmed her resume down from three pages to two. She did this by reducing her education and credentials sections. Morgan also limited the number of bullet points for each job to under five, then ensured that the remaining bullets described her accomplishments while avoiding repetition. She updated her profile statement to be more leadership-focused and also added her industries of experience in this paragraph. Lastly, Morgan has added some colour to highlight certain titles and sections which will help her resume stand out.

Interested in having your resume reviewed?

Email us with your resume at globecareers@globeandmail.com with ‘Resume Review’ in the subject line and we’ll ask a career coach and an expert in your field to provide their feedback. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered. Names and some details are changed to protect the privacy of the persons profiled. If you’re a hiring manager interested in reaching out to the person profiled, we encourage you to contact us. You can find all our resume reviews here.

We’re especially interested in hearing from those who have had their employment impacted by COVID-19. On the flipside, if you’re a hiring manager interested in reaching out to the person profiled, we encourage you to contact us as well. You can find all our resume reviews here.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies