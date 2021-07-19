 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Career Advice

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

An equivalent role at my company was posted at a higher pay rate. What are my options?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
THE QUESTION

I work as an administrative assistant for executive management at a hospital. My job is non-union. In 2012, I was moved to a different site of the hospital in the administration office. My co-worker is also an admin assistant and she makes roughly $2 an hour more than I do. I inquired one time if I would ever get her rate of pay and was told that rate was “grandfathered in.”

This carries on for nine years. My co-worker is now retiring, and her job has been posted. Reading the posting I see it is my job, and is posted at her higher rate of pay. I feel that I’ve been lied to for nine years, and now I’m told I can “apply for her job,” which is the same one I have been doing (alone) for nine years. Do I have any recourse?

THE FIRST ANSWER

George Huang, partner, Guardian Law Group LLP, Calgary

Story continues below advertisement

There may be grounds for a human rights complaint. In Alberta, due to the time limitation of nine years, a subsection of the Alberta Humans Rights Act may be more likely to succeed in courts depending on a variety of factors.

The subsection states that no employer can discriminate on race, religious beliefs, colour, gender, gender identity, gender expression, physical disability, mental disability, age, ancestry, place of origin, marital status, source of income, family status or sexual orientation of that person or of any other person. More information on the client and co-worker is required to determine if there is recourse such as gender or racial differences. You are more likely to succeed if you belong to the historically disadvantaged group.

Note that the discriminatory consideration need not be the sole factor for the lesser pay, but merely one of the factors for the wage difference. Discrimination can be established through circumstantial evidence or reasonable inference. This is determined on a balance of probabilities, that is, “does the evidence that supports the inference of discrimination render that inference more probable than not.” You would have the burden of proving that the wage differential between yourself and the co-worker was at least partially influenced by any of the previously mentioned factors.

Furthermore, you would have a stronger case for recourse if you were not hired for the new position and no performance-based reasons are provided. Ultimately, more information is required to determine the likelihood to obtain damages. A lawyer can assist with explaining your claim and help you determine whether to proceed for a claim of damages.

THE SECOND ANSWER

George E. Cottrelle, partner, Keel Cottrelle LLP, Toronto

As a general rule, employers are permitted to pay employees in similar jobs different wages.

Most provinces have enacted “equal pay for equal work” legislation and some provinces also have pay equity legislation to ensure employers are not differentiating wage rates based on sex or gender. Human rights legislation also prohibits discrimination in employment based on certain prohibited grounds, such as race, sex or religion.

Story continues below advertisement

Equal pay for equal work legislation requires your employer to pay the same rate to employees doing substantially the same work, subject to permitted exceptions, such as seniority or merit. In certain provinces, such as Ontario, a complaint can be made only if your co-worker earning more is of the opposite sex and there is no applicable exception. You could be awarded additional wages or damages, depending on your province.

If you are in a province with pay equity legislation, your employer is required to pay workers in female job classes the same as those in male job classes, if the jobs are of equal value. A pay equity complaint is not an option for you as the positions are substantially the same.

An employer has a duty of honesty to employees, which includes truthful communications. You relied in good faith on the hospital’s representation that the higher wage rate of your co-worker was unavailable to you due to “grandfathering,” which may have been a misrepresentation.

You should apply to the posted job. If you do not get it, despite being fully qualified, then given all the above circumstances, it may not be reasonable for you to continue in your role, giving rise to a possible constructive dismissal claim.

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. E-mails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies