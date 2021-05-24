Can I appeal the decision to reduce my maternity leave benefits because of a COVID-19 workshare?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

Can I appeal the decision to reduce my maternity leave benefits because of a COVID-19 workshare?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
The Question

I was put on a workshare from October, 2020, to January, 2021, and received EI benefits. From January onwards, I went on maternity leave. I applied for 15 weeks of maternity leave plus 35 weeks of parental benefit.

Since EI was included in my workshare period, I was told this reduces my total days of maternity leave. I didn’t choose to enter the program – I was put on the workshare by my employer due to COVID. My husband is not employed in Canada, or else I would have used his parental benefit. I would like to appeal this decision. How should I tackle this problem?

The first answer

Jim Wu, lawyer, Forte Law Corporation, Surrey, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, under the current Employment Insurance (EI) legislation, you would have a tough time winning an appeal.

The law, as it currently stands, allows you to be paid a maximum of 50 weeks of EI in a 52-week period.

The 52-week period starts from the time you apply for EI (in this case from when you started receiving workshare EI), so the most benefits you can receive regardless of whether it is workshare, maternity or parental EI is 50 weeks.

You don’t have to be completely out of a job to be eligible for EI. A reduction of your pay by more than 40 per cent is enough, and in this case, EI was topping up reduced pay with workshare EI and those weeks of paid EI benefits must be counted towards the 50 weeks.

There is some good news: While you were on workshare, you likely accumulated insurable hours. Should anything happen to your job after your maternity leave (knock on wood), you can count those insurable hours towards a new EI claim (but not to extend your existing claim).

The federal government has introduced a number of temporary relief measures that are effective until September, 2021, including lowering the number of insurable hours to 420 hours with a one-time credit of 300 hours. This would allow you to collect up to 50 weeks of regular EI for only 120 hours or 3 weeks of full-time work.

The second answer

Madeeha Hashmi, lawyer, Karimjee Law, Toronto

Story continues below advertisement

When an individual receives Employment Insurance work-sharing benefits, a benefit period associated with these benefits is established under the EI regime. A benefit period refers to the number of weeks during which the individual can receive EI benefits.

Generally, if an individual wishes to receive pregnancy and/or parental benefits during the benefit period that began running for their EI work-sharing claim, the same benefit period will apply to their EI pregnancy and parental benefits. Subject to certain conditions, this benefit period can be extended by the number of weeks during which the individual received EI work-sharing benefits. Depending on the timing of events, the extension may enable the individual to receive their full 15 weeks of pregnancy and 35 weeks of parental benefits even after having received EI work-sharing benefits. However, this may not be possible in every case.

Additionally, the receipt of EI work-sharing benefits may impact the benefit rate for pregnancy and/or parental EI benefits. Depending on the circumstances, the benefit rate may be calculated based on earnings during the work-sharing period, which may result in a lower benefit rate.

In your case, we recommend that you contact Employment and Social Development Canada to ask whether the benefit period for your claim was extended based on your receipt of work-sharing EI benefits and inquire how the benefit rate for your pregnancy and/or parental benefits was calculated.

If you disagree with the decision about your EI benefits, you can submit an online request for reconsideration and can further appeal to the Social Security Tribunal if you disagree with the decision on reconsideration.

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies