Can my new employer take legal action if I have a secret start-up?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

Can my new employer take legal action if I have a secret start-up?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The Question

I have been offered a great consulting role which will require me to work 60 hours a week. I’d like to accept. But six months ago I founded a startup with a friend. So far, it has not been particularly time-intensive. Should I tell the consulting company about the startup before I accept the offer? There is a clause in my contract that states I need to give my full effort, time and attention to the company. There’s only a small chance that they could find out about the startup some time in the future, but if they do, could they take legal action? If I do disclose the startup, I am concerned that the consultancy will question my commitment to the practice and might not hire me. What should I do?

The First Answer

Peter Caven, managing director, Launched Careers, Toronto

Your reputation is one of, if not the most valuable assets you have – you must preserve it. Once it is besmirched, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to restore. There is misrepresentation by commission and omission – not advising the consulting firm of your side hustle is the latter. In this digital world, it should be assumed that the consulting firm will learn of your side hustle. If you are terminated for that reason, it will become known. You will have to say something to your network. Potential employers may contact the consulting company to find out what happened.

Story continues below advertisement

The simplest solution is to exit the startup. Do it formally and officially. Advise the consulting company that you have been involved with the startup and have ended your involvement.

Another option is to advise the consulting company of the startup and your role as a founder. Tell them that you understand their need for a commitment from you. Tell them that you will not conduct any business related to the startup during any time that you are working for them. Ask the consultancy if they are comfortable with the foregoing and if they would like to add any conditions. Advise them that you are willing to exit the startup if that is a barrier to your employment at the firm. If they are not comfortable with your continuing with the startup you will have to make a decision.

The Second Answer

George Huang, partner, Guardian Law Group LLP, Calgary

Generally, a key employee has a fiduciary duty to their employer. Key employees usually involve those of the upper echelon of management or responsibility. This duty includes devoting full-time, ability and energy to furthering the best interests of the employer. It requires the employee to avoid putting themselves in a position where their own interests would be higher than their employer’s interests. There is also the duty to be open, honest and forthright regarding the employee’s other business interests, especially if they are conflicting with the employee’s ability to fully complete his duties for the employer. If you are a key employee, the duties are greater and so are the risks of non-disclosure.

Furthermore, you may be terminated for cause if your startup competes with your employer because you can be using your employer’s resources for your own start-up’s benefit.

If you end up doing more work for the startup and use time that you are supposed to be working for your employer instead of working on your startup, there could be legal recourse.

If it is determined that you are not a key employee, the startup does not compete with your employer and you do not work on your startup during the time you are to be working for your employer, then your employer is unlikely able to terminate you for just cause for non-disclosure of your startup. You will want to consult for further legal advice if your responses to the above factors are mixed.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies