 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

COVID-19 has worsened my anxiety. What benefits are available for me?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
The Question

I work in administration for a hospitality company and was temporarily laid off as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have a history of anxiety, and my medication was paid with the help of my company’s benefits plan. Will I now still have my benefits to pay for this medication? This is a big worry for me because since I lost my job, my stress and anxiety issues have spiked significantly. Even if they call me back to work, I’m not sure I would be able to perform my job. Can I make a new claim for disability benefits?

The First Answer

Rajiv Haté, personaliInjury and disability lawyer, Kotak Law, Mississauga, Ont.

Your employer must maintain your benefit coverage during a temporary layoff. Therefore, you should continue to have your benefits help you pay for your medication. Under the Employment Standards Act in Ontario, if the temporary layoff lasts more than 13 weeks in any period of 20 consecutive weeks, it can be considered a constructive dismissal (with some exceptions). Under the common law, a temporary layoff is not permitted unless it was contemplated in the employment contract or there is a history of layoffs which you previously acquiesced in, otherwise it can be considered a constructive dismissal. The courts have held that a person’s common-law rights typically prevail over the Employment Standards Act. If you are located outside of Ontario, there may be different rules that apply to you.

Story continues below advertisement

You can make a claim for disability benefits as long as you continue to be covered for benefits under the disability-benefit plan. If you are not able to work due to a disability and your medical practitioners support that you are unable to work, then you can, and perhaps should, apply for disability benefits. Provided your disability claim is based on your inability to perform your job, rather than the availability of work, you should have a valid claim. Importantly, while disabilities include physical ailments, a disability can also include mental health challenges such as anxiety and depression. The caveat is that some disability policies state you must be “actively at work” in order to qualify for benefits, so you should review the policy and/or consult a disability-benefits lawyer who can assist you further.

The Second Answer

Christie Gilmour, employment lawyer, Forte Law, Surrey, B.C.

There is hope but no guarantee. If someone were to be going through this situation in British Columbia, the Employment Standards Act does not require an employer to continue benefits during a temporary layoff. Other provinces may have different rules about this. Your employment contract or company policy may address continuation of benefits while laid off, but unless you work in a unionized environment or industry that commonly uses layoffs, it is unlikely.

While benefits-continuance may not be legally required during a temporary layoff, many employers are choosing to provide benefits coverage where the insurer will allow because:

  • It provides security and valuable support to employees in this difficult time; and
  • If they do not and something happens to the employee while laid off, the employer could be liable to the employee for lost benefits under the common law.

Unfortunately, your employer may not have the right to continue benefits during the period of the layoff, as this must be part of the existing insurance plan or agreed to by the insurer. Fortunately, in response to the pandemic, many insurers across Canada have offered to extend benefits coverage during temporary layoffs, and some have included disability-benefits coverage in those extensions.

Practically, sharing your concerns with your employer may encourage them to extend benefits coverage, and you will know where you stand. You don’t need to share any details of your medical conditions, but you can ask if your extended health and disability benefits coverage will continue. If you are called back to work but are medically unable to return, attempt to make an application for disability benefits. EI sickness benefits can also be an option if disability benefits are denied.

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com

Story continues below advertisement

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies