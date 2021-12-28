THE QUESTION

My company was bought out by another company last year. They are in the midst of a round of layoffs and I would like to be laid off so I can receive severance and look for a new job. I’ve been thinking about a career change for a few years and it seems like the perfect opportunity. Should I approach my new employer about my desire to leave? How can I convince them to lay me off?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Waheeda Ekhlas Smith, barrister and solicitor, Smith Employment Law, Toronto

Do not sign anything or agree to any changes in your job without having the new contract (and any previous contracts) reviewed by an employment lawyer. Note that an employer cannot make unilateral and substantial changes to an employment relationship without risking the employee claiming constructive dismissal.

In Ontario, a non-unionized worker’s employment is guided by the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA). It sets out employers’ obligations and employees’ rights and minimum standards for wages, termination and severance pay. Any written employment contract is subject to the ESA but can provide an employee greater entitlement than ESA minimums.

It is not clear whether the restructuring resulted in job losses in your department and whether the role you believe you should have been offered is even available. Practically speaking, you can raise your concerns with your employer and try to negotiate for the title and salary you want, setting out why you are deserving.

Regardless, if an employer wants to give existing employees a new contract, they have to provide the employee fresh ‘consideration’ in exchange. This consideration can be a signing bonus, a pay increase or even extra vacation. In return, the new contract might now contain terms that are less favourable than your previous contract such as no longer having a bonus or being subject to more restrictive termination clauses. If the employer has given you fresh consideration (such as a ‘transition allowance’) and the new contract doesn’t provide less than the ESA minimums, the new contract could be legal. Before you sign anything, seek legal advice to make sure you are not giving up valuable employment rights.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Mélanie McClure, CHRO, FX Innovation, Montreal

I must admit, this is a nuanced question that has a lot of elements to consider. The answer is not black or white.

If you, as an employee, are no longer happy in your position and are looking for opportunities elsewhere, I would suggest first and foremost speaking to your employer. Your manager will certainly be disappointed to lose you, but they will also undoubtedly be appreciative of your transparency and thoughtfulness of what comes next (hopefully a smooth transition for both parties). It goes without saying that although managers never want to lose good employees, sometimes a company or a position no longer responds to a person’s needs or ambitions.

All things considered, directly mentioning that you wish to receive a severance package is risky, but it doesn’t mean it’s an impossible task. If you know with certainty that the company is in a restructuring phase and is offering packages, there’s more room for this type of conversation. I would suggest you include an explanation of the reasons why you wish to leave and the opportunity for your manager to ‘save’ an employee who would like to stay over you. This does not mean that you will convince your employer to act on your demand, but it can bring this option to the table.

Company restructuring is often complex, and behind the scenes it’s quite complicated with many variables to consider (e.g. will each position be targeted – it might not be yours, how many people are going to be laid off, when is it effective, etc.).

Because every situation is different and multifaceted, it is difficult to advise clearly on whether someone should or shouldn’t approach their employer on this matter. If you decide to go ahead with it, approach your manager without any expectations and prepare yourself for all possible outcomes, best and worst. With this mindset, you will not be disappointed with the result, but proud of your courage to face the situation.

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.