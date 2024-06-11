How can I get my current employer to be a reference?

Interested in more work-life content? Check out our weekly Careers newsletter. Sent out every Sunday afternoon.

THE QUESTION

I did a career pivot recently for my current job, which I’ve been in for three years. I’m now ready for a new challenge and would like to start applying for a better job in this field. I think it would be valuable to have my current employer be a reference for my job hunt, especially because my other references are really old. But I’m not sure how to approach that conversation. I’m worried it’ll backfire and they’ll get angry about me leaving, or that I won’t even be able to find a new position and will have to continue working at my current job. What’s the best way to tactfully tell my employer I’m looking for a new job and to get them on board as a reference? Or, is it even worth the risk of asking?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Hemalee Sisodraker, vice-president of people, Endy, Toronto

To start, I suggest reflecting on your relationship with your current employer and your current company’s culture. Are they supportive of your professional development? If so, hopefully, they’ll understand your desire to move on to a new challenge, and you can have an open and honest conversation with them about your intentions. I would also consider how long you’ve been in your role: three years is a good length of time, but if you were a newer hire it may feel rushed to ask for a reference so soon.

Keep in mind companies don’t usually ask for a reference until the end of the hiring process when they’re close to making an offer, so you won’t need to raise this until then. Another factor to think about here is whether you’ll be able to continue working with your employer if the conversation doesn’t go your way, as that will measure the risk you’re taking.

If you decide to have that discussion, start by expressing your gratitude for the opportunities and support they’ve provided over the past three years as you’ve made a pivot in your career. Then, share your eagerness to embrace new challenges, which includes taking on a different role at another company, and ask if they’d be open to being a reference. I’d recommend making it clear that you’re committed to your responsibilities in your current role and will do everything you can to ensure a smooth transition. Thank them for considering your request, and give them time to respond.

Alternatively, if you’re not sure your employer would be receptive to this, you could start by asking for a recommendation on LinkedIn or another professional social network instead. It’s also worth considering if other colleagues, clients or mentors could speak to your current work for reference options that carry less of a risk.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Addy Smith, HR manager, PowerUp Leadership, Halifax

This is a great question, and many candidates are often in the same boat. My advice to anyone in the position of wanting to ask a current employer to be a reference is to consider the following:

What’s your relationship like with your manager/employer? Do you truly feel that person will react poorly? The true answer to this question will affect the course of action I would recommend you take. If you’re really just in your head about it, then I would take the leap and approach them. You’d be surprised how common this request is. Be honest and truthful about why you’re considering a new role – that you’re ready for a bigger challenge, but still considering whether a move is right for you.

If you’re not overthinking it, and there is a big chance that your employer will react poorly, I suggest taking a different course of action to secure a reference. Consider asking a trustworthy person that you work with in your current role, but who doesn’t directly supervise you. Or, reconnect with one of your older references to catch them up on your latest work so they can provide an up-to-date reference. If you’re not set on leaving this organization, and there is a large chance your employer will react poorly, an up-to-date reference may not be worth it.

At the end of the day, you’ve got to this final stage in the selection process. From a recruiter’s perspective, we check references to verify the information you’ve already told us. So if someone can do that for you, even if they are an older reference, then you should pass this hiring step with flying colours.

