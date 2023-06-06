THE QUESTION

I just started a new job a few months ago. I quickly noticed that I’m pretty much the only person here from a diverse background. I keep being asked to participate in activities, such as a photoshoot and a focus group, and I’ve said yes so far because I want to show my enthusiasm for my new job. But I can’t help but feel like I got the job because of my background, and that I keep being selected for these activities so that the company can show they’re more diverse than they actually are. It makes me feel uncomfortable. What should I do next time this situation comes up?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Kadine Cooper, executive coach, consultant and facilitator, Toronto

Feeling like you were hired solely because of your diverse background can be a challenging situation to navigate, as it may raise concerns about being tokenized or not fully valued for your qualifications and abilities. It’s important to address this issue with sensitivity and open communication. Here are some steps you can consider taking to address the situation and assert your value beyond just diversity representation.

Reflect on your feelings: Take some time to understand your own emotions and concerns. Assess how these experiences are affecting your sense of inclusion and professional growth. Recognize that it’s valid to feel uncomfortable if you believe you are being tokenized.

Reflect on your own abilities and qualifications: Remind yourself of the skills, experiences and knowledge that you bring to the table. Recognize that your diverse background is just one aspect of your identity and it doesn’t define your entire professional worth.

Communicate your concerns: Schedule a meeting with your supervisor or a trusted colleague to discuss your feelings and concerns. Be honest and respectful about your apprehensions regarding being perceived as a ‘token hire.’ Give your employer the benefit of the doubt; it’s possible that your employer may not be aware of the impact their actions have on you.

Suggest alternative ways to contribute: If you feel that you’re being asked to participate in certain activities solely because of your diverse background, propose alternate ways in which you can contribute effectively. Offer to take on projects that align with your skills and interests, showcasing your expertise in a meaningful way.

Seek mentorship internally or externally for support: Connect with other employees or affinity groups within the organization who share similar experiences or can offer guidance. Building relationships and seeking support from those who understand your situation can be valuable in navigating this challenge.

Establish healthy boundaries: It’s important to establish boundaries and know when to say “no” if you feel uncomfortable with a particular request or activity. You have the right to prioritize your professional growth and well-being.

It’s essential to advocate for yourself while maintaining a constructive and positive approach. By demonstrating your value through your abilities and fostering open communication, you can help reshape perceptions and ensure that you are recognized for your full professional potential and abilities.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Laura Muir, chief human resources officer, Polaris Transportation Group, Mississauga

It is unfortunate that you have such sentiments after embarking on a new position. I have also experienced workplace discrimination in my past, similar to your own experience. It can be quite difficult to function in an environment where you are feeling pressured to participate in such activities.

When meeting with your direct manager, you can mention that you appreciate being included in these events. However, at this time you want to focus on your tasks at hand and will not be participating for some time. You may consider asking your manager for follow-up discussions on your progress and keep notes of these meetings as you develop a better relationship with them. Over time you may be able to approach your manager about your feelings of being uncomfortable in the workplace environment.

It is difficult to “move the needle” and as with many other people of diversity who had to trailblaze, you may consider this an opportunity and educate others on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB). You can start a committee. There are many free online seminars that can guide your group in this initiative and help others empathize. This will also demonstrate your commitment to the growth and development of the company.

Not all organizations are open to these ideas, but I sincerely hope you are well supported. As you progress into your role, you will need to decide if this is the right environment for you. Company culture and being inclusive are now areas where candidates are evaluating their decisions as to which company they want to work for. I hope you consider the approach with your manager to focus on your work while helping your company to develop its DEIB practices.

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.