THE QUESTION

I started a new job recently and I think one of my co-workers is trying to sabotage me. She keeps telling me incorrect information, like where to find a certain file or how one of our managers likes their briefs formatted. I was late to a meeting once when she told me it was in a different location. Reporting her to HR seems kind of childish to me, plus I’m new and she’s been at the company forever. What should I do?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Judit Lovas, career coach, Judit Lovas Coaching and Consulting, St. John’s

I understand your frustrations. A new job with a seemingly unfriendly colleague can be intimidating for anyone. Often, situations like this stem from a lack of proper communication.

The first step you should consider is to communicate directly with your colleague. A candid conversation could result in clearing up some miscommunication between the two of you or at least showing your colleague that you’ve noticed their behaviour and you’re standing up for yourself.

If talking to your colleague is not possible, a conversation with your supervisor might be necessary. Simply explaining your concerns or asking for advice without malicious comments could give you insights into the situation. A good supervisor will put their employees’ psychological well-being above any business interest.

If neither of the previously mentioned options is doable, then talking to HR is in no way “childish”. There is a reason why there is a normalized chain of command in the corporate field. Although you are still new at this job, you have the same rights to express concerns as much as anyone else in the company, especially if your colleague’s actions disrupt your performance.

Being new at a job does not mean you have to tolerate disrespect. Setting boundaries is an important skill for everyone to learn. A company only functions properly if all employees can voice their concerns without facing negative repercussions, especially if they’re doing it in a respectful and productive manner.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Madhavi Kulkarni, director of people operations and culture, Zenfolio Inc., Brampton

Firstly, congratulations on your new job. Remember you were selected because the interview panel thought you have what it takes? You need to showcase those qualities now. It does not matter if you are a new employee and she is tenured. Both of you work under the same rules and company policies.

I would start by setting expectations with your manager. Ensure that your manager is aware that you want to perform your role to the best of your abilities. Smaller incidents build into bigger ones, so track dates, the issue and what your co-worker did. When you have a few concrete instances, share your concerns with your manager and reiterate that you are here to do your job and that such instances are affecting your work.

Secondly, identify a peer or use your manager as someone you can check information with – meeting times, deliverables and locations. If you are working on tasks for other managers, get information directly from them – how would they like to see the output (format, mode) and timelines. Do not depend on anyone else for pertinent information.

Finally, once you feel comfortable, you can have a conversation with this co-worker in the presence of your manager and you can address their behaviour. When faced with examples in front of authority, they will have no choice but to stop their antics.

