 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Career Advice

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

I think my pay and role should be higher after my company’s restructuring

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
THE QUESTION

I work for a hospital and our department was recently restructured. 30 employees used to be part of a separate organization distinct from the hospital legal entity. The hospital has decided to close down that organization and offered to “rehire” individuals under a new contract. Everyone had to complete a job evaluation to assess their title and pay. My title and base pay were unaffected, but I believe I should have been offered a much higher role and salary based on my 10 years of experience. My bonus, which is usually given when I meet certain budget targets, is now being offered as a “transition allowance” and will be paid if I sign the new contract. Is this legal? What can I do to get the title and salary that I believe I deserve?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Sophie Purnell, lawyer, Taylor Janis LLP, Calgary

It is common for employers to restructure their organizations in today’s economy. This presents unique challenges for employees.

Story continues below advertisement

Carefully review and compare your existing contract and new contract to identify less favourable terms. Most employees glance at the new contract to make sure their base pay, job title and duties, and vacation days have not changed. There are less obvious, but important, changes to keep in mind during your review. For example, the new contract may include what is referred to as a “termination clause.” A termination clause attempts to limit an employee’s rights to severance after they are terminated. The addition of a termination clause in a new contract may significantly impact your legal entitlements at termination, especially if you have 10 years of experience with the same employer.

If the new contract includes terms that are less favourable than the terms of your original contract, your employer must provide you with some new benefit of value in exchange. Your bonus would not count as a new benefit. You may have already earned your bonus if you met the budget targets prior to the restructuring. In that case, your employer cannot withhold paying your bonus.

You can negotiate a higher role and salary. If you choose not to accept the new contract, you may have a claim for constructive dismissal. Not signing the contract but continuing to work under the new arrangement may implicitly show that you accepted the new contract.

If you are uncertain about the new contract, seek legal advice before signing it.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Waheeda Ekhlas Smith, barrister and solicitor, Smith Employment Law, Toronto

Do not sign anything or agree to any changes in your job without having the new contract (and previous contracts) reviewed by an employment lawyer.

In Ontario, non-unionized jobs are guided by the Employment Standards Act, 2000. This sets out employers’ obligations and employees’ rights, and minimum standards for wages, termination and severance pay. A written employment contract is subject to the ESA, but can provide an employee greater entitlement than ESA minimums.

Story continues below advertisement

It is unclear whether the role you believe you should have been offered is even available. Regardless, you can raise your concerns with your employer and try negotiating for the title and salary you want, setting out why you are deserving.

Also, if an employer wants to give existing employees a new contract, they have to provide the employee fresh “consideration” in exchange. This consideration can be a signing bonus, a pay increase or even extra vacation. In turn, the new contract might now contain terms that are less favourable than the previous contract, such as no longer having a bonus or more restrictive termination clauses. If your employer offers fresh consideration (such as a “transition allowance”) and the new contract doesn’t provide less than the ESA minimums, the new contract could be legal.

To sum up, your employer cannot legally force you to sign off on a new contract. You can choose to sign it as is, try to negotiate for a better contract, or quit and claim constructive dismissal. Before you take any of these steps, especially the last one, seek legal advice to make sure you are not giving up valuable employment rights.

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. E-mails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies