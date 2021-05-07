 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Compensation

I want to be a construction estimator ... what will my salary be?

Jared Lindzon
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Job: Construction estimator

The role: Construction estimators are responsible for quoting the cost of a construction project during the bidding process, and, if successful in their bid, controlling costs during the lifetime of that project.

“Construction estimating is a sub-discipline of construction management,” says Christopher Willis, professor and co-ordinator of the construction management program at George Brown College in Toronto. “They receive project drawings, review them, study them, and then figure out how the thing is going to be built, and based on that they’re able to estimate the cost of the activities needed to complete that project.”

Story continues below advertisement

Prof. Willis says that most construction estimators work in-house for building contractors, either independently within smaller firms or as part of a larger team within larger organizations. Some also monitor budgets and manage costs for continuing projects as independent contractors.

“If they’re working as a construction management consultant they would participate in the development of the project when it’s being designed, and provide inputs to the design in terms of analyzing the costs of the building elements, so that the design is within the owner’s budget,” adds Prof. Willis.

“Once the project has been bid and they have won it, if there’s a variation in the work or a claim they would have to develop estimates associated with that claim to support the request for either an extension of time or more money.”

Construction estimators typically work behind a desk, but may also be required to visit construction sites to ensure projects are able to meet previously quoted deadlines and budgets.

Salary: According to the Canadian Job Bank, construction estimators earn a median hourly pay of $32, or about $66,500 a year, but professional designations can have a significant impact on earning potential.

PayScale.com found the average construction estimator in Canada earns an average of about $59,500 per year, but that figure increase to nearly $78,500 for construction estimators who have obtained a Professional Quantity Surveyor (PQS) designation, and nearly $83,000 for those who have obtained a Construction Estimator Certified (CEC) designation.”

PayScale.com found the average construction estimator in Canada earns about $59,500 a year, but that figure increases to nearly $78,500 for construction estimators who have obtained a Professional Quantity Surveyor (PQS) designation, and nearly $83,000 for those who have obtained a Construction Estimator Certified (CEC) designation.

Story continues below advertisement

“In some cases you continue progressing and become the director of virtual design and construction for a large company, or the manager of the estimating and bidding department,” say Prof. Willis, adding that annual salaries can reach as high as $140,000 in those more senior positions.

Education: As a sub-discipline of construction management, there are no degrees or diplomas specific to construction estimators. Those interested in a career as a construction estimator can either pursue a bachelor of technology degree in construction management, or an advanced construction management college diploma.

Furthermore, those who obtain an undergraduate degree in a related field — such as civil engineering — can also pursue a master’s degree in construction management as a pathway towards a career in estimating.

Prof. Willis adds that graduates have the option to apply for a Construction Estimator Certified or a Professional Quantity Surveyor designation administered by the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors. “To maintain that they would have to do some hours every year of professional development,” he says. “It’s not a legal requirement, but owners know if they hire someone with that designation they’re not only coming with an undergraduate degree, but they’ve been certified as adhering to best practices.”

Job prospects: With a construction boom in many parts of the country, Prof. Willis says most of his students are able to secure employment before graduation. “In the coming years you will have more activity in the construction industry, and that will create a demand for construction managers, and more specifically, for estimators,” he says.

Challenges: Construction estimators need to balance the need to provide a competitive bid for projects prior to their construction with the need to stay within that budget during construction.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you lose the bid you’ve got to try even harder or eventually the firm will fold,” says Prof. Willis. “If your bids are too low and you win the work and the costs escalate, you still have to complete the work, but you don’t have enough money to do it, which leads to claims and other problems.”

Why they do it: Despite the potential stress., Prof. Willis says it’s very gratifying to win bids on behalf of the company. He adds that the role is also more stable than other positions in the construction industry. “The estimator is usually the last person to be let go in a company, because you need them to win the work,” he says.

Misconceptions: When construction projects fail to meet previously estimated budgets and timelines, estimators often bear the brunt of the blame. In fact, delays and added costs are often due to factors beyond their control.

“In quite a large number of cases it really has to do with changes occurring throughout the process, or other participants not meeting their responsibilities,” Prof. Mr. Willis says.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies