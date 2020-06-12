I want to be a geomatics engineer ... what will my salary be?

Job: Geomatics engineer
The role: Geomatics engineering is dedicated to determining the accurate mapping or positioning of locations on the Earth’s surface, below sea and beyond, for a variety of practical purposes. Practitioners utilize a range of tools – including drones, geographic information systems, digital mapping, photography, lasers and satellites – to survey land masses, oceans and outer space.
“This is used by oil and gas companies, space exploration like the Mars Rover, there are environmental applications, engineering applications, architecture for large scale projects; this could also fit into legal surveying of boundaries, so there’s quite a range of applications,” says Dr. Eric Saczuk, an instructor in the geomatics engineering program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.
According to Dr. Saczuk, there are numerous industries that depend on the information provided by geomatics engineers and others that are legally required to utilize their services before initiating a project.
“We’re a natural-resource-rich country, and in order to do any of that stuff, geomatics engineers are required to contribute to the extraction and putting in infrastructure,” Dr. Saczuk says. “Just like an architect needs to sign off on building construction, a surveyor needs to sign off on the fact that the survey they’ve done is accurate to the legal requirements.”
While the responsibilities of a geomatics engineer will vary depending on the industry they work in, the majority split their time between collecting data in the field and analyzing it in an office environment. The role also typically requires the utilization and maintenance of surveying equipment and instruments, as well as strong note-taking and mathematics skills.
Salary: According to the Canadian job-listing aggregator Neuvoo, the average annual salary of a geomatics engineer in Canada is roughly $70,000.
“For the person operating the equipment, entry-level positions are in the $40,000 a year range, the average is about $75,000, and the more experienced people – the average professional land surveyor – is definitely making over $115,000 or $120,000 a year,” Dr. Saczuk says.
According to Dr. Saczuk, salary expectations are higher for those with a four-year degree as well as those who are employed in more remote settings.
Education: While geomatics engineers can enter the industry after completing a two-year diploma, their responsibilities and earning potential are limited. After two years, Dr. Saczuk’s students at BCIT have the option of either receiving a diploma or continuing on for another two years and receiving a Bachelor of Science degree.
“To be able to actually sign documents and legally be responsible for a survey, you would need at a minimum another two years to get your Bachelor of Science in geomatics engineering, followed by the process of articling under a land surveyor, as well as passing the required 13 board exams,” adds Dr. Saczuk.
The length of the articling period ranges between provinces and desired positions. For example, prospective land surveyors in British Columbia are required to complete a two-year articling period while those in Ontario might only be required to complete one year, depending on their previous work experience.
Job prospects: The need for geomatics engineers in Canada far outweighs the supply of qualified professionals, and job opportunities are plentiful from coast to coast.
“There’s no shortage of demand for this type of work,” says Dr. Saczuk. “I’ve been teaching in this department for 17 years, and we’ve very consistently had a job-placement rate of about 98 per cent, meaning about 98 per cent of [diploma and degree] students get jobs well before they graduate.”
Challenges: Geomatics engineers spend a large proportion of their careers working outdoors – and not always in favourable weather conditions. As Dr. Saczuk puts it, “the equipment is meant to work rain or shine, and you have to as well.”
Why they do it: While inclement weather can be a challenge, geomatics engineers often enjoy working outdoors. “A lot of students can’t fathom sitting behind a computer Monday to Friday, nine to five,” Dr. Saczuk says.
He adds that the role also provides a fair amount of independence, as individuals and crews typically work autonomously, as well as a higher than average salary for those who have earned their BSc degree and completed the articling and board exam requirements. “In a relatively short time, you can get into the six-figure income bracket,” he said.
Misconceptions: According to Dr. Saczuk, there are a few misconceptions about geomatics engineers because most Canadians are unfamiliar with the industry. He adds that this lack of understanding is evident when people observe them in the field.
“People see the guys on the side of the road with the tripods, looking through the device, and think they’re taking pictures or making a video,” he said. “There’s definitely a misconception of what’s going on there.”
