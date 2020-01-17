 Skip to main content

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Compensation

I want to be a sustainable interior designer … what will my salary be?

Jared Lindzon
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

The Calgary Library following its opening on Nov. 1, 2018.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Job: Sustainable interior designer

The role: Sustainable interior designers create spaces that adhere to traditional design principals while also incorporating environmentally friendly practices.

“They have that layer of design and understand how to structure a space, but looking at it in a way that will positively impact the environment,” explains Angie Huk, vice-president of marketing and customer engagement for ECO Canada, a non-profit online resource for environmental careers.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Huk adds that sustainable interior designers are given the task of incorporating sustainable practices into “planning, efficient use of space, choosing materials that have low environmental impacts, and reducing energy consumption, pollution and waste.”

Sustainable interior designers are typically employed as independent consultants or as part of a larger interior design or architecture company, and split their time between office and field work. Working as part of the project team, they have the task of offering solutions, designs and concepts that will reduce the environmental impact of a development project.

“They could be involved in writing specifications, working drawings or construction documents, preparing tender drawings for contractors, choosing materials and suppliers to co-ordinate installation, and forcing environmentally conscious products that would be leveraged in the projects that they’re running,” Ms. Huk says.

Salary: According to research conducted by ECO Canada, the starting salary of a sustainable interior designer depends on their level of education.

“If somebody had gone to school and only earned a diploma, they would only be starting around $36,000 to $45,000 [per year],” Ms. Huk says. “If they have gone to school and have an undergraduate degree in interior design or architecture specializing in environmental design, they could be earning around $54,000 per year [to start], eventually making upward of $100,000 per year, depending on the type of industry they’re working in.”

Ms. Huk adds that those who only earn a diploma could also reach a six-figure salary, although it will likely take longer. Furthermore, salary in the industry is often tied to geographical location and local economic conditions, as sustainable building practices are more often used in a strong economy. “That influences how successful you’re going to be in this market because of demand,” she says.

Education: Sustainable interior designers are typically required to complete some form of relevant postsecondary training. Many employers, however, require a minimum of an undergraduate degree as well as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification.

Story continues below advertisement

“Most folks that would have an aptitude for this role should have strong marks or an interest in design and communication arts, math, computer science and English,” Ms. Huk says. “A lot of folks that get into interior design go on to get their master’s in architecture as well.”

Job prospects: Employment opportunities for sustainable interior designers will often depend on local market conditions, as well as the individual’s level of training and experience.

“Over the last couple of years, jobs in sustainability have grown about 20 per cent over all,” Ms. Huk says. “We’re expecting to see that growth continue at a rate of about 4.5 per cent per year until 2024, so there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Challenges: As an industry often closely tied to local economic conditions, opportunities for sustainable interior designers can be inconsistent year to year, especially for those who are self-employed. “A lot of these roles are project-based, so there’s a lot of peaks and valleys; sometimes, you have really good years, some years are going to be really lean,” she says.

Why they do it: Sustainable interior designers often enjoy working in a field that combines creativity with the ability to solve complex problems, and have a passion for environmental sustainability.

“For someone who’s got that creative thread in them, this is a chance to really let those skills shine,” Ms. Huk says. “It’s about making things beautiful while creating a space you can feel good about.”

Story continues below advertisement

Misconceptions: While sustainability has long been a topic of consideration within the interior-design field, it has only recently been established as a unique position with additional training requirements. As a result, many in the industry are yet to recognize the position as being distinct from traditional interior-design roles.

“There’s a misconception that it’s a bit of a fluff role, that anyone can do it,” says Ms. Huk, adding that many industries in Canada are in the process of gradually introducing new roles specific to sustainable practices.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies