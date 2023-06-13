THE QUESTION

I’ve been working for the same company, in the same department, for about two years. I love the company and want to stay. A dream job has opened up in a different department and I think I’d be a great fit, but my boss is unsupportive. I’ve expressed interest in applying and he’s implying that he wouldn’t endorse it. I think he’s trying to sabotage my career progression so he doesn’t have to put the effort into replacing me. What should I do?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Tanya Sinclair, executive director, Black HR Professionals of Canada, Toronto

It’s important to remember that career exploration is a normal part of any workforce. Having career options helps support employee retention. However, lack of career growth is one of the top reasons employees leave an organization according to Great Place To Work.

There is no hard and fast rule about informing managers about a pending internal job application. In some organizations, manager notification is done by the employee as an optional courtesy. If your manager does not support your career endeavours, this can be an uncomfortable roadblock for an employee, especially if your organization requires this as part of its internal mobility policy.

Rather than playing the guessing game, it would be worthwhile for you to ask your manager in private at your next check-in how they feel about your candidacy for the role and why. This would give you an opportunity to explain that while you enjoy your current role, you consider this new posting to be the job of your dreams and would value their endorsement.

Ultimately, you are in charge of your own career. For internal opportunities, having the support of your existing manager, while not required, can be strategically beneficial. If that’s not possible, you should still apply. Research the role and talk to colleagues to enable the foundation for a great job interview. You may even find other internal advocates beyond your manager who would support your career aspirations.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Bill Howatt, president and founder, Howatt HR Consulting, Ottawa

Notice the positive emotions when you think about your dream job? For you to thrive to your potential, it’s beneficial to be engaging in work you believe is moving you toward your career goals. If you think it’s time for a career change and progression, be clear that this decision is not your direct manager’s. Whether or not he supports you, he cannot make you stay in a job where you do not feel fulfilled. It will be hard to continue working for someone who does not support progress or at least provide encouragement on moving forward.

It’s best to move from perception to clarity about what he will or will not do. Explain why you are excited about this opportunity and what it means to you and ask him to be a reference for the new job. If he says no, name some other references. HR may be interested in understanding why the manager of an employee with a good work history was not named as a reference. If HR wants to consider that you’re qualified for the new role, they will ask your manager about your performance. He must be careful not to contradict your work history. The most important information is no manager can sabotage your career. They can be a roadblock and it can be inconvenient. Many employers are looking for motivated employees who take pride in their careers and work.

