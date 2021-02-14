I was laid off but my employer is hiring for my position. What should I do?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

I was laid off but my employer is hiring for my position. What should I do?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

The Question

I was laid off last year and I am still waiting to be welcomed back or terminated. But a few weeks ago, my company listed my role on their careers page and were seeking new applicants. Are they legally allowed to hire someone to fill my position while I’m still laid off?

The First Answer

Sarah V. Coderre, partner, Bow River Law LLP, Calgary

A temporary layoff is supposed to be temporary, and best practice would be for your company to tell you that you are not being recalled before posting an ad for your job. Posting an ad for your job while you are on temporary layoff could be viewed as a constructive dismissal at common law depending on the circumstances, which means that your employer has essentially terminated your employment through their actions rather than providing you with notice of termination.

Story continues below advertisement

However, rather than making a claim for constructive dismissal, I would recommend that you contact your HR department, tell them you saw the ad, and ask if you are being recalled or if you will be terminated. Your company owes you a duty of good faith, which means that they are legally required to be honest and transparent with you about what is going on.

If your employer is actually terminating you instead of recalling you, they are required to give you reasonable notice of termination (working notice) or provide you with a termination package that is equivalent to what you would have earned if you had been given reasonable notice of termination and worked during that notice period. Your layoff period does not count toward your reasonable notice period at law. Given that your employer does not appear to be following best practices regarding your temporary layoff, I recommend that you be cautious and seek independent legal advice before agreeing to accept any termination package that they may offer you.

The Second Answer

Rahul Soni, barrister and solicitor, Soni Law Firm, Toronto

Your employer’s decision to hire someone else for your job while you are waiting to return could very likely mean you have been constructively dismissed and are entitled to a severance package.

Your employer is only allowed to lay you off if you agreed to give them that right as part of your employment contract. If that is the case, you cannot assert a constructive dismissal until after July 3, 2021: the last day of the “COVID-19 period” as set out by Employment Standards Act’s Infectious Emergency Leave regulation in Ontario.

However, most employees do not have contracts that allow them to be laid off by their employer. This need was never contemplated by many workplaces and their employment contracts never bothered to address this issue. If this is your situation, you can immediately assert a constructive dismissal argument, which means that you have been terminated from your job and may be entitled to a severance package. Here, the triggering event for your constructive dismissal is your employer’s unwillingness to let you return to work and earn a living.

Also, you may have a separate and additional human rights claim if the reason your employer did not recall you back or is looking to replace you is because of any of the protected grounds, including: age, gender, disability, family status, martial status, ethnic origin, colour, race, sex or sexual orientation.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies