If you don’t comply with a vaccine mandate, are you owed severance?

THE QUESTION
I was recently fired by my employer after I refused to comply with their COVID-19 vaccination mandate. I was told that, despite being a 16-year employee in good standing, they couldn’t make an exception for me. At the termination meeting, they told me that I wasn’t entitled to a severance package because I failed to observe the new policy. Am I owed any severance?
THE FIRST ANSWER
Jonathan Pinkus, partner and employment lawyer at Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, Toronto
Yes, you will almost certainly be owed severance.
Unless your employer is subject to a law requiring vaccination in your particular workplace, an employer cannot refuse to pay you severance because you refused to be fully vaccinated. For the overwhelming majority of employees, there is no such requirement on their workplaces. The most notable exception to this would be workers in health care facilities in British Columbia, mandated by the Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. However, this is the exception, not the rule. Even Ontario’s vaccine certificate system does not apply to employees in the industries that it covers.
To refuse to pay you severance, your employer will have to establish “just cause”, an extreme option reserved only for the most serious forms of misconduct on the part of an employee. Here, the employer cannot establish “just cause” if it was not a legal requirement that you become vaccinated. Every employee must follow the law, including health and safety rules. But it is not up to employers to decide what the legal safety requirements are in the workplace. In other words, when it comes to vaccines, only the government can effectively make it a requirement of your job.
Assuming that vaccination was not mandated by the government for your workplace, you have been wrongfully dismissed. Given your tenure and assuming that you were a non-unionized employee, you would likely be entitled to a significant severance package. It could be upward of 16 months’ pay and benefits, depending on your age, position, and other factors. Your employer may also be liable for human rights damages in the circumstances. It is advisable to speak with an employment lawyer who can help you obtain these entitlements.
THE SECOND ANSWER
Pamela Connolly, lawyer, Ukrainetz Workplace Law Group, Vernon, B.C.
Many employers and employees have found themselves at odds around the highly polarizing issues that have arisen during the COVID-19 pandemic, with COVID-19 vaccination status being particularly challenging.
Employers have broad discretion when determining whether to terminate employment, provided that their decision is not based on considerations which violate human rights legislation or anti-retaliatory laws (e.g. firing an employee who is raising health and safety concerns or violations of employment standards requirements). Unless an employee’s unvaccinated status is the result of a legitimate medical or religious exception, it will not be protected by human rights legislation. In your case, it sounds like the employee is choosing to remain unvaccinated out of caution, rather than a human-rights-based reason. Therefore, if your company decides to terminate his employment as a result of his COVID-19 vaccination status and viewpoint, it is unlikely to violate his human rights or be legally considered retaliatory.
In most workplaces, an employee’s refusal to be vaccinated or share their vaccination status does not qualify as just cause for termination. If you decide to separate employment, the company will be required to provide an appropriate severance package which meets the Employment Standards requirements in your province and any contractual or common law entitlements, if applicable.
While you may be able to terminate employment quite safely with a thoughtful approach, I question if that decision aligns with your company’s values and goals. It may, since your employee’s personal beliefs could undermine the company’s reliance on evidence-based research. However, vaccination status is part of an important discussion around workplace health and safety and community responsibility. As a company, you will need to decide if you will implement a practice of terminating employment where there are differences of opinion.
Diversity and inclusivity are important components of robust human resource policies. Tolerating conflicting viewpoints and perspectives may ultimately serve to strengthen your organization. You may be able to adequately protect your work force with strong health and safety protocols and by providing employees with information and encouragement to vaccinate, rather than exiting unvaccinated employees.
