I’m covering a maternity leave, but I’m being paid less - is there a remedy?

The Question
I recently signed a maternity-leave cover contract. When I started at the company, I noticed that my pay is significantly lower than the person’s pay I’m replacing for nine months. Is this legal? I am doing the same work as they would do. Is this discrimination?
The First Answer
Zuleika Sgro, CHRL, vice-president of people, Saje Natural Wellness, Vancouver
Great question. To help level set, it is not abnormal for the same roles to be paid different amounts. There are typically a number of factors that go into a person’s pay such as length of service, years of relevant experience, performance, if you are a public/private company etc. With that said, generally companies should have a reasonable range of pay equity for similar roles. My recommendation is to speak to your manager and/or your HR team about the compensation philosophy/policy at your workplace. I would recommend you approach this with curiosity and an open mind, considering some of the factors above versus comparing yourself to another person’s pay so both you and your employer can remain neutral and productive in your conversations. I assume you also accepted the role at a certain rate of pay in line with your expectations, so I would also recommend you ask questions about compensation upfront so you can feel clear going into any new role. I hope this helps and wish you the best in your conversations.
The Second Answer
Matt Lalande, founder, Lalande Employment Lawyers, Hamilton
On the facts provided, it does not sound like this is a discrimination issue. Federal and provincial human-rights legislation typically protects people from discrimination in terms of employment because of age, race, religion, gender, place of origin and sexual orientation, among other things. Now, if you believe that you’re receiving a substantially lower rate of pay that may be related to discrimination on any of these grounds, then yes, there could be a problem. For example, it’s illegal for employers to pay employees differently on the basis of gender/sex. Now, this might be an issue if you are a woman and the person you are replacing is a man who is going on parental leave, which does not seem to be the case here.
Leaving aside the issue of discrimination, if you are located in Ontario, your new employer can run into a problem based on the recent amendments to Bill 148, which came into force on April 1, 2018. Prior to the recent amendments, the ESA already promoted pay equity and had provided that employers pay men and women who performed the same job equally. Since last year, the legislative amendments expanded the scope of this concept to ensure that employers pay employees equally regardless of an employee’s sex. If you’re performing substantially the same kind of work in the same establishment, regardless of being a temporary employee, you should not be paid less than the person you replaced.
The other thing to remember is that your contract is “fixed,” meaning that reasonable notice is inapplicable given that both you and your employer agreed at the contract’s formation when your contract of employment is scheduled to terminate. If you’re fired, damages can only be assessed to the period remaining on your contract at the time of the breach – unless the contract is renewed, which, at that point, it could be argued that it is of indefinite duration.
