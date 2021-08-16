I’m overwhelmed at my new job. What should I do?

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Career Advice

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

I’m overwhelmed at my new job. What should I do?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

THE QUESTION

I was hired for a great senior position with a new company but I am totally in over my head. I overplayed my abilities and was given a lot of responsibilities and tasks that I don’t know how to handle. It’s been a month since I started. I have been putting in tons of overtime and I’m barely keeping up with my assignments. I want to keep this job and I really needed the bump in pay. But it’s been so stressful and I dread starting work every day. I’m embarrassed to admit that I’m not equipped to do this job. What should I do?

THE FIRST ANSWER

Hemalee Sisodraker, director of people and culture, Endy, Toronto

First, congratulations on your new role! What initially comes to mind is a question: Are you sure you are “totally in over your head,” or are you feeling the pang of imposter syndrome, as so many professionals – particularly new senior leaders – do? Remember that you were hired for a reason. Your manager saw something in you that would take the company to the next level, and you clearly demonstrate a willingness to learn and grow.

Story continues below advertisement

Use this realization, and your newness at the company, to your advantage. As soon as possible, initiate a frank, candid and perhaps somewhat uncomfortable conversation with your boss. Share where you are struggling, seek out specific feedback for how you can work more efficiently, and communicate that you are willing to put in the work to perform at the highest possible level. Most managers would much prefer to help you prioritize for a few months, rather than see their new hire’s mood, performance and engagement decline. Be open to whatever feedback you receive, including positive feedback that you are, in fact, meeting or exceeding expectations.

Your candour will likely deepen your relationship with your manager, and showcase your ability to initiate and navigate difficult conversations – a vital skill for any senior leader. Embrace this challenge and have confidence in your capacity to grow, learn and thrive in your new role.

THE SECOND ANSWER

Bruce Sandy, principal, Pathfinder Coaching, Nanoose Bay, B.C.

Congratulations on landing your new position. It is not unusual to doubt one’s competencies and skills in the initial phase of a job. You are only one month into your new senior position. This doubt or fear is often referred to as the imposter syndrome where one feels that they will be discovered to be a fraud or not worthy or capable of performing a task or a job. Remember to breathe, step back and look at your situation realistically.

Review your resume and work history to remind yourself of all the experience and wisdom you bring to the job and why this company hired you. Be realistic in how long it will take you to learn your new role(s) and responsibilities. Be curious with your new boss about their expectations of you in your first three, six and 12 months on the job. Set up regular meetings with your boss to discuss your progress and any challenges that you are facing.

Find others such as key officials in the company, a mentor and a coach who can help you transition effectively into the organization and your new position. Identify and sign up for courses and seminars which will allow you to develop and/or hone the skills which you may feel that you are lacking.

What you focus on grows. Focus on building your confidence in your new position, not your fears and doubts such as the imposter syndrome and second-guessing yourself.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies