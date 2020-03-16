 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Career Advice

Register
AdChoices
Nine to Five

My boss wants me to self-quarantine without pay. Is that legal?

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
The Question

I recently went on vacation to Mexico and, because of the coronavirus, my boss wants me to self-quarantine at home for two weeks as a precaution. My job can’t be completed remotely so they said I will not be paid during the quarantine period. Is this legal?

The First Answer

Mika Imai, Associate, Karimjee Law, Toronto

At the outset, it’s important to note that these are unusual times. Ordinarily, if an employer cuts pay for two weeks, there could well be a case of constructive dismissal. Constructive dismissal essentially means that even though your boss didn't explicitly terminate your employment, they effectively did so by breaching a fundamental term of the employment relationship. You could then seek some form of notice/severance entitlement.

Story continues below advertisement

Another claim you could ordinarily make is simply to seek the two weeks’ pay and stay on as an employee.

Having said that, medical recommendations are now for anyone who has travelled out of Canada to self-quarantine for 14 days. Thus, your boss’ order for you to stay home would certainly be seen as reasonable, particularly in light of their obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to keep the workplace safe.

Plus, when it comes to pay, it may even be that the typical expectation is loosened if your workplace is in financial difficulty due to COVID-19, an unexpected, intervening event.

Keep in mind as well that claiming constructive dismissal will be difficult if you have an employment contract that permits temporary lay offs or if your two-week pay cut is small because you had few scheduled shifts during the quarantine period.

In the circumstances, I’d suggest a cautious first step. Check to see if your workplace has a sick leave policy that entitles you to sick pay and/or personal days. Then consider talking to your boss, assuming you feel comfortable to do so. Explain your concerns and ask if there are creative work from home options, or see if you can be paid during the self-quarantine, whether through standard salary or as sick pay.

If your boss says no, and while you decide if/how you want to escalate the issue, you could apply for employment insurance – the waiting period was recently removed for people quarantined for COVID-19.

The Second Answer

Jason Edwards, Associate, Pink Larkin, Halifax

Story continues below advertisement

This is a difficult situation. If you’re like most people, losing two weeks of pay is a serious hardship.

First, check your employment contract, benefit plans and employer policies for any terms that might be helpful.

Generally, your employer can put you on temporary layoff for two weeks. The employer needs to provide you a Record of Employment so you can apply for Employment Insurance (EI) benefits. EI is not ideal because (1) Service Canada will take a long time to process your application, (2) EI only pays a fraction of your full salary and (3) you will not be paid for the first week off.

At the time of writing, the federal government has announced it is altering EI sickness benefits to provide payment for the first week. This only applies to people who are actually sick or forced into quarantine by law or at the direction of a public health official. Stay up to date with Public Health Agency of Canada directives.

It is also worth noting your employer is prohibited from discriminating against you based on race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, citizenship, etc.

If you’re in a union (you should be!), check your collective agreement and talk to your union representative right away.

Story continues below advertisement

Have a question for our experts? Send an e-mail to NineToFive@globeandmail.com

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies