The question

I’m in a junior role at a tech company that is merging with another company. When the new chief executive officer introduced himself, he welcomed us to set up 15-minute meetings with him to share our thoughts about the transition. I have a lot of recommendations for improvement. But some of my colleagues think they’re using these optional meetings to figure out who to lay off. I think it’s a chance to impress the new CEO. Should I take him up on his offer or sit this one out? If I do want to meet with him, is it okay to be critical or should I just treat it as a meet-and-greet?

The first answer

Tara Ataya, chief people and diversity office, Hootsuite, Vancouver

Mergers present a rare chance to leverage the strengths of both entities and create improved results through the collective efforts of both organizations. It’s likely that the individual in question is a leader who is looking to gain insight and learn from employees. Their willingness to meet suggests that he would like to hear from employees and get to know them. It doesn’t sound like he is solely responsible for determining which individuals to retain or let go; rather, he seems keen on gathering input to achieve the best outcomes for the unified organization.

Here are a few tips on approaching the conversation:

Keep the conversation outcome-based and solutions-focused. You can identify what the challenges are, but the difference between being critical and demonstrating critical thinking is having a growth mindset that is focused on solving challenges.

Be prepared. A thoughtful and considerate approach will allow both you and the CEO to get the most out of the conversation. You can structure the conversation around a framework — such as assessing what is functioning well, identifying areas for enhancement or employing a “stop, start, continue” framework.

Get feedback. Your manager or leader is a great resource and can provide feedback on your discussion topics.

Ask a thoughtful question or two. Ensure it is a two-way conversation and that you aren’t just talking at the CEO. What are some quick wins that he has observed throughout the merger process? What are his key KPIs or goals coming out of the merger? These are a few things you can consider when crafting questions to help guide your conversation.

Throughout your conversation, keep in mind that exceptional leaders listen to their people and value input from their staff, because they recognize that employees often identify solutions sooner than the problems escalate. Wishing you all the best in your one-on-one.

The second answer

Kadine Cooper, executive coach, consultant and facilitator, Toronto

Navigating a company merger/acquisition can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. It’s natural to have mixed feelings, but ultimately, it presents a valuable opportunity for you to make a positive impact during this transition period. Use this opportunity to make a positive impression, showcase your dedication and contribute to the company’s future success. Approach it as a chance to offer constructive feedback and demonstrate your commitment to helping the company thrive in the post-merger environment.

Here is some guidance on how to approach these 15-minute meetings:

Take advantage of the opportunity: The fact that the new CEO has offered these meetings demonstrates that they are open to input and value the perspectives of their employees. It’s a chance for you to voice your recommendations and demonstrate your commitment to the company.

Prepare thoroughly: Before your meeting, take the time to organize your thoughts and recommendations. Focus on constructive suggestions for improvement rather than dwelling on problems. Be prepared to discuss your role, projects and how your ideas align with the company’s goals.

Demonstrate your value: Use this opportunity to highlight your contributions and strengths to the company and how you can contribute to its future success. Showcase your dedication, willingness to adapt and ability to work well in a team.

Maintain a positive attitude: Approach the meeting with a positive attitude and an open mind. Even if you encounter resistance to some of your ideas, maintain a constructive and respectful tone.

Have a question for our experts? Send an email to NineToFive@globeandmail.com with ‘Nine to Five’ in the subject line. Emails without the correct subject line may not be answered.