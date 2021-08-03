 Skip to main content
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track on the Olympic Games
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Complete Olympic Games coverage at your fingertips
Your inside track onthe Olympics Games
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Leadership

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Leadership Lab

As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s how to think about the next steps in your career

Peter Caven
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Text Size

Like many Canadians, you have probably been working from home (hereby dubbed “WFH”) for the last 16 months or so. You have set up your home office, bought a comfortable chair, installed high-speed internet, downloaded Zoom or Microsoft Teams, and figured out a way of ensuring “focus” time. You have reduced your stress levels by reallocating the average 84 minutes per day that Torontonians typically spend commuting to more enjoyable tasks such as doing puzzles or baking banana bread. You have saved thousands of dollars in vehicle expenses, parking and transit fees, clothing and not buying lunches and lattes. Despite some challenges and drawbacks, your WFH experience has generally been positive.

However, you miss the daily interaction with your colleagues and others. According to the U.S. Conference Board, 55 per cent of millennials, 45 per cent of Gen Xers, and 36 per cent of Boomers have reservations about returning to the office. Millennials are the group most concerned about the impact that WFH has had on their health and psychological well-being.

On the other hand, you may hate WFH. It is very challenging: your living space is not conducive to it; you feel trapped; you miss your colleagues and opportunities to get out and about. Networking, establishing meaningful connections and getting mentorship and guidance from your peers and those with extensive experience can be challenging when done remotely.

Story continues below advertisement

As restrictions continue to lift and most Canadians return to some semblance of “normal,” the Delta variant of COVID-19 remains a concern. Most organizations are figuring out how to balance the needs of their employees who are scratching at their home-office walls with those whose WFH life is much more appealing. Many seem to be heading toward a hybrid model that combines WFH and in-office time, because it is difficult to put the toothpaste back in the tube. If you are not a fan of WFH, this is good news. You may even be able to come to your office every day. If you would like to continue to largely or exclusively WFH, you have some thinking to do and decisions to make.

Psychologists tell us that inflection points are opportune times to make changes – and this could be one of those. You have stuck with your role and/or organization through the pandemic largely because making a career change would involve considerable risk and uncertainty. But there are now good career opportunities emerging, and you should be using this time to think about your needs, strengths and weaknesses.

  1. Take stock of yourself. Write 250 words on what is important to you in your life and work, and times you were “in the zone” at work – what you were doing, who were you doing it with, etc. You might find online tools useful, such as the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) and the CliftonStrengths assessment. Get input from your family, friends and colleagues. A helpful Career Satisfaction report derived from the MBTI outlines the ten attributes you should seek in a role/organization based on your Type.
  2. Assign a “weight” (1–10) to each attribute and score them (1–10) based on your current role/organization. Look at the weightings/scores and rank them. You might be able to influence or change the attributes related to your role – it will be challenging to do so with those related to your organization. If the issue is your role, talk to your boss. Tell them what you would like changed in your position and assess the response. Organizational issues are much more difficult to change.

If you’re looking to pursue WFH indefinitely, now’s the time to pro-actively make your case. Do some research and gather facts and opinions. Show how you have maintained or improved your productivity. Develop a strategy for continuing to WFH – either exclusively or in some hybrid fashion.

If there does not appear to be a resolution within your current organization, consider your options. Identify other workplaces of interest to you that offer more flexible options, where your strengths would be valued, and whose culture appears to be a good fit. Network your way into these organizations, as 80 per cent of jobs are filled through referrals. Prepare for both the informational interview and the formal job interview.

Everyone has the responsibility to manage their careers. You don’t want to suddenly realize that you haven’t found your calling (doing what is meaningful to you) and don’t understand how your career evolved. If you have not yet been making pro-active and informed decisions in your career path to date, the emergence from the pandemic could be the ideal time.

Open this photo in gallery

Peter Caven is the managing director of Launched Careers, a Toronto-based career advisory organization for young professionals. He is the Leadership Lab columnist for August, 2021.

This column is part of Globe Careers’ Leadership Lab series, where executives and experts share their views and advice about the world of work. Find all Leadership Lab stories at tgam.ca/leadershiplab and guidelines for how to contribute to the column here.

Story continues below advertisement

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today or follow us at @Globe_Careers.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies