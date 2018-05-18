CEO of Toronto-based The Hive is running to fund ALS research

The donor: Rick Shaver
The gift: Raising $16,340
The cause: ALS Canada
The reason: To fund research into Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
When Rick Shaver joined a Toronto running club in 2004, he immediately hit it off with fellow member Paulo Branco, a hardcore marathoner and triathlete. The two spent hours together on long training runs and they competed in several marathons.
About five years ago, Mr. Branco developed Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a motor-neuron disease that leads to paralysis. Mr. Shaver, 60, has kept up running marathons and he often draws on his friend’s struggle with the disease for inspiration. Last month Mr. Shaver ran in the Boston Marathon for the first time and decided to use the event to raise money for ALS Canada to fund new research. Despite horrible weather, he finished in just over four hours and raised $16,340.
“I knew I was running in his footsteps,” said Mr. Shaver, who is chief executive of a Toronto-based advertising agency called The Hive. “When you get in that dark place during a marathon, I just focus on Paulo and his passion for distance sports. It just helps propel me to the finish line.”
Mr. Shaver will be raising money again on Monday when he joins Mr. Branco’s family in the Walk for ALS in Bronte Creek Provincial Park in Oakville, Ont. “I just want to get something done to try and find a cure for this mysterious and devastating disease,” he said.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading…
Read most recent letters to the editor.