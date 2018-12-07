Discover your true leadership potential through the great outdoors

Matt Mosteller is senior vice-president, marketing and resort experience, Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, Calgary

You need more in your life than the pursuit of material or financial success. That’s why you need to discover your inner ski bum.

It can be sailing, canoeing, golf, scuba diving, fishing or another outdoor pursuit, but no matter what it is, don’t let another day go by without time well spent on what is meaningful to you.

And make sure it provides some of the following ingredients for a longer-lasting appreciation of life.

Go deeper

The more involved you get the more good vibes you receive.

We humans like it easy. But doing a deep dive into your passion will provide many long-term benefits.

For treasure time, I go ski touring with old friends for the day, but this is something we have to work hard at to make happen. Schedule it or it will not happen.

Also, ask questions and learn about new techniques, or hire a pro to challenge your skills. Always be learning, don’t ever think you are an expert. Replace such thoughts with a school-kid smile, go ahead and raise your hand. Make time for learning each step of the way, because it is the key ingredient of a deeper, more meaningful life.

Do good

No options here. You get what you give. So make it good.

I’m not just talking about self-care here but also within your community. Ski bums have no choice, snow in wild places can be unpredictable, you won’t survive unless you help others.

Everywhere we turn today there are people, environments and animals in need, so do what you can. That does not mean just giving money – for sure, that is one option of assistance – but use your hands, volunteer your time, be a mentor. For some people, this is what they remember most at the end of the day (life).

Be that sunshine

It is in your eyes, that special twinkle that can bring joy to others. Take steps to make their day, not take for your own benefit.

I like to share flakes of joy, throwing snowballs with friends and checking in with real genuine care for them. It is those snowballs of joy you throw each day that matter, most of the time you truly won’t know how much. But don’t expect any back, keep lobbing joy every chance you get as this in itself will fill your insides with goodness.

Like the Earth gives lessons in joy, bring it inside, offer it back in the form of laughter, smiles, openness, awareness and compassion.

Dance outside

This can be exhausting, if you care about yourself. Get that engine inside revving every day. Don’t just do it in the gym, fresh air should smack you in the face, challenging weather will make you think, the outside workout can be full body contact with an unknown ruler.

Outside, use a tree branch for pull-ups, the ground for push-ups, get dirt on your hands, do short sprints up-hill. You’re priming your mind for creativity and your body for good sleep. Fresh air baby, it’s the magic elixir.

Be wild

Spending time in a wild place is good for you. Standing on mountaintops, I always reflect on how beautiful this place is and how grateful I am.

This also triggers inner feelings of nature’s power, how truly small we are in her presence. Overwhelming humbleness floods my veins; sometimes nature can be hazardous, unpredictable and this is fine, too.

We need this reminder to make each step in life count and never, ever, take it for granted. Hug and love those who matter most regularly. Don’t ever act spoiled, as that will tarnish your vibrancy.

