The donor: Erika Bruce

The gift: $250,000 and climbing

The cause: To fund research into water conservation

The Geoffrey F. Bruce Fellowship supports water conservation, 'a much more valuable resource than oil.' Markus Mauthe

Throughout his long career as a Canadian diplomat, Geoffrey Bruce maintained a strong passion for environmental protection and water conservation.

Mr. Bruce was among the first Canadian diplomats to recognize the importance of preserving and protecting water resources around the world and he took that message abroad during his postings in Africa, at the United Nations and as a vice-president at the Canadian International Development Agency.

After his death in 2014, his wife, Erika Bruce, wanted to do something to keep up his lifelong commitment. She set up a $250,000 fellowship, known as the Geoffrey F. Bruce Fellowship, to fund research into freshwater policy. So far, four fellowships have been awarded, worth $12,500 each, at Queen’s University and Ryerson University. Ms. Bruce has been especially impressed with the work at Ryerson under Dr. Carolyn Johns, who specializes in water issues. Dr. Johns is now chair of the fellowship.

The fellowship has already funded research into water stewardship in the Far North and environmental protection policy in municipal water systems. Mr. Bruce’s “ideas are being carried into practice by a new generation that is now thinking more about water governance which is very important for Canada,” said Ms. Bruce, who lives in Ottawa. “This is a much more valuable resource than oil.”