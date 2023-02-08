Jay-Ann Gilfoy is president and chief executive officer of Meridian Credit Union

Be careful what you wish for. If you’re leading a major organization, you’re navigating the most anguished, intricate and sensitive period in years. During the past half-decade, we’ve dealt with a pandemic, an increased focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, technology evolving at lightspeed, political extremes, social outrage, threat of nuclear war, climate change and inflation, all amid a toxic, hair-trigger social mediascape. It’s Rubik’s Cube squared.

At times, the temptation might be reversion to the command-and-control, bellowing bosses of the past. But that couldn’t be more out of vogue. Today’s hypercomplex society not only requires first-class managerial chops, but also modern competencies.

Twenty years ago, when Enron and WorldCom imploded because of accounting fraud, the competencies suddenly required of chief executive officers were (incredibly) honesty and integrity – plus populating boards with independent directors, preferably with audit expertise. Today, those are givens.

But how many leaders headed for the corner office thought dealing with racism, sexism and inclusion would become contemporary qualifications? Here are my suggestions for how leaders can cultivate transparency, authenticity and respect in the workplace.

Have an active ear for empathy

Today, leadership requires active listening with an empathetic ear, not trying to prove you’re the smartest in the room. The answers to addressing this new reality are just emerging so we need to listen to all voices. Empathy means putting yourself in others’ shoes.

This is something I have had to work at, particularly in a virtual world. Early in the pandemic, I found it difficult to decipher how people were coping and missed a situation that was causing a lot of consternation for the team. It taught me the power of creating an open mind to the experiences of others around me, especially in these challenging socio-economic times.

CEOs are the chief communication vessel

Communication skills of the first order are also a must. Ask yourself: Can I hold a room, persuasively, in person and virtually? The truth is, you need the skill set of a TV personality, comfortable in front of a camera and microphone, prepared for the exhaustion of public performance. Being hybrid is here to stay, so if you’re weak at virtual, get stronger.

Tools are important. At the start of the pandemic, I had a hard time transitioning to video. Lighting and sound on my laptop were okay, but not great, and seeing myself on screen was disconcerting. Good investments included a proper camera, microphone and lighting, and today my office looks like a studio. I also got better at using my body to express emotions, something that is hard to do on screen.

Underpinning robust presentation skills is an awareness that leaders are chief storytellers and brand messengers. You need a focused, intentional narrative, in sync with your organization’s purpose – employees are hungry for purpose. The message is you, so get good at being it.

When casual works and doesn’t

Certainly, don’t rush to pull your starched shirts and high heels out of the closet. During the pandemic years, we’ve all peeked into our colleagues’ bedrooms via Zoom and showed up virtually in hoodies and ball caps. So, a more relaxed dress code is healthy, although your team should know when to look sharp.

Be the boss they don’t want to disappoint

These days, transparency and authenticity are everything. That means admitting when you screw up. Lay out the repair process. And fix the problem. Don’t shove anything under the rug. It’ll be found, people talk, and you’ll be scrambling. I tell the teams I lead that part of my job is to take the heat. If things are going well, they get the limelight. If things go bad, that’s my job. Creating the environment for safety is key to getting people to follow.

I’ve been told I have “a stare” when something goes wrong. Staff know they could have done better, without me pounding the table. I believe most folks want to do a good job, but if “the stare” motivates them to clean up a mess or solve a problem, it beats berating.

Those who don’t fit

The hardest part is confronting those not aligned with the values of the organization. I’ve had to “set free” top performers because they weren’t rowing with the squad. If that becomes necessary, do it quickly. Alternatively, good people can be in the wrong jobs, so find a place for them. As the saying goes, hire for talent, train for skills.

Take a breath

And give yourself a break. The complexity of leading today is a killer. So, breathe, go back to first principles, and ask the right questions. As futurist Peter Diamandis says, figure out the question you’d like answered that would transform your business. At the very least don’t ask the wrong ones. And as tech takes over, get good at human skills because that is what’s left. Then get some sleep and exercise so you can stay calm, listen and make the right judgments.

