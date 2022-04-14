Finding your ideal career builds from evaluating past and present jobs, to determine what fits best. Two questions are essential, advises bestselling author Marcus Buckingham: Do you have a chance to play to your strengths every day and were you excited to go to work every day last week?

People who are thriving answer “strongly agree” to both questions. Every day, they get to spend some time – not necessarily all day – doing something that plays to the best of themselves. “They find the love in what they do. Every day,” he writes in his new book Love + Work.

To find your career love, you need to uncover your uniqueness. That’s difficult, because nobody is dedicated to introduce you to yourself and often what you hear seems negative, trying to fix you. Specifically, you are searching for activities you disappear within and time flies. Think of those as your red threads, standing out from the many other threads of your life.

He stresses that not everyone who excels in the same role shares the same red threads. Interviewing successful hotel managers, he learned one cherished solving guest complaints, another loved to figure out how to make their team jell, while a third liked figuring out new things.

“So, no, your red threads won’t tell you in which particular job you will be successful. Instead, they reveal how you – one particular individual – will be most successful in whatever job you happen to choose,” he writes.

His questionnaire to help you find your red threads asks “when was the last time”:

You lost track of time?

You instinctively volunteered for something?

Someone had to tear you away from what you were doing?

You felt completely in control of what you were doing?

You surprised yourself by how well you did?

You were singled out for praise?

You were the only person to notice something?

You found yourself actively looking forward to work?

You came away with a new way of doing things?

You wanted the activity to never end?

Look for patterns as you answer the questions and your emotional reactions. That will help indicate the red threads of your life. Then, continuing his metaphor, you must weave it into an artful quilt. You want to spend at least 20 per cent of your day doing red thread activities, a level Mayo Clinic research related to well-being.

Another technique he offers to dig even deeper is to write yourself a love note. Complete the phrase “I love it when …” as many times as you can. Then, for each sentence, probe further with what he calls “does it matter” questions, based on the “four w’s and one y” questioning technique. For example, if you say “I love it when I am helping people”:

Does it matter who the people are?

Does it matter when you help them?

Does it matter why you are helping them?

Does it matter what you are helping them with?

Does it matter how you are helping them?

Each question helps you be precise rather than settle on generalities. “Push yourself to land on some telling specifics. Things about you that only you know. Your journey to the heart of you is paved with detail,” he says.

Then act. Get started. Listen to your instincts, and try to find a role in which you might catch a glimpse of a red thread or two. Then look for more.

How will you know if you have started out right? “You don’t. Just start. A career is not a ladder, nor a lattice, nor a jungle gym. A career is a scavenger hunt for love,” he says.

Quick hits

Tap the power of your smile. Leadership consultant John Millen says smiling makes you more likeable, is positively contagious, increases your confidence, allows other people to hear an equivalent smile in your voice and can change the way you see the world. Are you smiling yet?

Mental toughness coach LaRae Quy says to be most effective, talk no longer than 30 seconds in any given conversation, limiting the number of points you make.

To get out of ingrained thinking, leadership development consultant Dina Smith recommends stepping into the shoes of different professionals. For example, ask: How might a CFO think about and solve this problem? Or the head of sales, a doctor, an architect, or one of your customers?

In your e-mail pitches, marketing consultant Ann Handley advises making your call to action more vividly actionable. Use active verbs – “shop now,” “grab the e-book here,” or “register now.” Choose words that underscore your brand personality.

“You cannot remove struggle from life, but you can improve your ability to handle challenges,” observes Atomic Habits author James Clear.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

