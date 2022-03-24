Whenever author Anna Codrea-Rado is asked about her work, she dodges the question. When people recently congratulated her on her first book and told her she should feel proud, she avoided saying anything because she didn’t feel confident. When she recently wrote a list of what she accomplished in the pandemic, it was impressive – but not to her. She felt she had to do more. She had to work harder.

It sounds like imposter syndrome, in which a person doubts their own abilities and feels like a fraud. But it is more than that: An emotional thicket combining imposter syndrome, burnout, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder. She calls it productivity dysmorphia, echoing notions of inadequacy or discomfort that have given rise to the terms body dysmorphia and money dysmorphia.

“It is ambition’s alter ego: the pursuit of productivity spurs us to do more, while robbing us of the ability to savour any success we might encounter along the way,” Ms. Codrea-Rado writes on the Refinery29 blog.

Although it can apply to anyone, she was taken by research on female scientists who feel undervalued and that they are always falling behind, and saw the parallels to her own perceptions of her work.

“Perhaps I feel less productive than I am because, as a woman in the workplace, I’ve absorbed the messages – implicit and explicit – that I’m not working hard enough. In which case, productivity dysmorphia is simultaneously a symptom of modern work’s afflictions, but also the cause. And so fixing it is less about ridding ourselves of these feelings and more about looking to what they are telling us,” she says.

Journalist Lindsey Ellefson says the key to battling productivity dysmorphia is recognizing intellectually that you’re meeting your goals and doing good work. Writing down your to-do list – and marking off tasks as you accomplish them – is a tangible reminder of what you have accomplished.

“At the end of the day, even if only half of the items on the list are checked off, you’ll see how much work you really did. If you still feel like you didn’t do enough, that’s okay. Try to focus on the list of things you did do and remember it’s pretty huge,” she writes on Lifehacker.

Ms. Ellefson advises you not to dismiss positive messages from others. If they congratulate you for work, take the positive words to heart. Also, reframe your idea of productivity.

“It’s productive to get all your work done .... It’s also productive to rest. Relaxing and refreshing your mind and body will enable you to accomplish more in the near future without risking the dreaded burnout.” she says. “Celebrate everything you do as a step toward productivity. Write down your rest periods, too. They count.”

In that vein, freelance writer Amy Fleming suggests giving yourself 20 minutes a day just for yourself – time to spontaneously read, or listen to music, or just flop about like a teenager.

“I have finally acknowledged the (slightly embarrassingly obvious) fact that life’s to-do list will never be complete; that spending time doing whatever you want will help you get everything else done; that it’s not selfish, but actually practical,” she writes in The Guardian.

It is probably advisable to schedule the break, she says – her article called it “Gimme 20!” – and definitely don’t feel guilty about it.

Productivity consultant Laura Vanderkam, after consulting longevity tables, calculates she had about 400,000 hours left in her life. It reminded her that time passes, but she says it is also elastic, and you can stretch it to accommodate the things you really need to do. If a friend unexpectedly calls and wants to get together, don’t worry about the hours of work lost.

“You realize you will spend the entirety of your remaining 400,000 hours feeling behind on e-mail. You can feel behind having laughed with your friend, or feel behind not having had that pleasure,” she writes in her newsletter.

