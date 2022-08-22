Power can corrupt. But power can also frighten. The burden and responsibility of power can scare us off, but more commonly we are frightened by the path to power – what it might reveal about us or the changes it might require that seem inauthentic or even abhorrent. Our societally encouraged instinct might be to accept power if it comes our way, but not to grasp for it.

Stanford University professor Jeffrey Pfeffer insists we need to get over ourselves and seek power without such qualms. “Power is not a dark art; it’s the key to success,” he writes in 7 Rules of Power. People pay a cost for not seeking power. Political skill is related to multiple measures of career success and happiness.

He teaches a popular course on power at the university’s business school, albeit not as popular as one on interpersonal relationships, nicknamed “touchy-feely,” building interpersonal skills. He tells of a student who had taken both courses and found herself confronted by a peer at a Silicon Valley company who was trying to have her and her group report to him.

Because that peer-competitor was not interested in building a positive relationship, touchy-feely wasn’t working. She needed to permit herself to accept that she was in a power struggle and move past her upbringing as a polite, deferential Asian woman to counter the challenge. She did, and won.

“I cannot begin to tell you how typical this story is,” he writes. “Talented people, with objectively amazing accomplishments, hold self-descriptions that disempower themselves and that, if and when internalized, inappropriately limit their career prospects.” If you do not think of yourself as powerful, competent and deserving, you will undercut yourself by communicating that self-assessment.

But you have to also transcend negative feelings about power. Harvard Business School professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter summed up what many of us think when she wrote, “Power is America’s last dirty word … People who have it deny it; people who want it do not want to appear to hunger for it; and people who engage in its machinations do so secretly.” Prof. Pfeffer counters that everyone has choices, which include what you are willing or unwilling to do in the contest for power. Opt in, and play the game differently from what you fear might be required.

Gender, ethnicity, education and social class can play a role in discouraging us from seeking power. Many people feel power belongs to others, born to a more dominant group. Again, he argues that you need to get out of your own way and move past those feelings. Think of power as helping you to benefit others by building a better world.

And set aside the notion that you won’t be authentic if you seek power. “The rules of power don’t ask you to change your personality. Power skills and behaviours are just that – skills and behaviours that can be learned and practised selectively as situations demand,” he says. When people tell him they have to be true to themselves, he asks what self: Their six-year-old self, their 18-year-old self, or another? We are changing all the time, but still retain an authentic core.

Besides, he says, if you are to be successful with power, what matters is not being true to yourself, but to be true to others – attuned to the needs and motivations of those you seek to lead. He points to Lyndon Johnson, who when Senate majority leader knew every detail of his colleagues’ wants, needs and fears. He could build strong relationships with them, delivering what he and they desired.

“If you want to have allies – always a good thing if you want influence – you obviously need to provide others with something so they will support you,” Prof. Pfeffer advises.

He also points to Mr. Johnson telling aides on the airplane back from Dallas, Tex., as new president after the assassination of John F. Kennedy, that he wanted to proceed vigorously on major initiatives that turned into the Great Society. Like him, if you attain power, use it for good.

Power is not a scarce, limited resource that depletes when used, Prof. Pfeffer notes. The more you use your power to get things done – improving things around you, changing who works with you so there are more allies in tune with your objectives – the more power you will have. In fact, you might be able to even use more power than people think you have.

And keep in mind another of his rules: Success excuses almost everything. Not malfeasance and major breaches of organizational policy and the law, but he argues that you shouldn’t fret too much about what happens on the road to power, because when it’s achieved lots will be forgotten.

Students refer to his course on power as a “forcing function” – his ideas can force them to act outside their comfort zone, for a rewarding end. In a world where it’s not always comfortable to talk about power, his ideas are worth considering.

Cannonballs

Every people problem has more than one solution. The first solution will seem right, but give time for another to emerge, says executive coach Dan Rockwell.

Research shows that, on average, founders add the most value as CEOs in the early years of a company’s development and that by the six-year mark, they become more valuable in non-CEO roles such as chief technology officer or as board members, academics Bradley Hendricks, Travis Howell and Christopher Bingham report.

Companies tend to be classified as B2B or B2C for whether they primarily serve consumers or companies, but Phil Martens, the former chief executive officer of aluminum company Novelis, argues they now should be considered B2S, business-to-society: “At each company I’m involved with, the question is the same: What is your solution for society, and how do you make that the core vision and the core driver of your company?”

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

