Visualization is an increasing part of work today. Arguments and ideas often must be paired with charts to be effective.

Scott Berinato, a senior editor of Harvard Business Review, says data visualization has become the lingua franca of business – a common language that brings everyone together. Speaking this language requires us to adapt a new way of thinking – visual thinking.

“Making good charts isn’t a special or a nice-to-have skill anymore; it’s a must-have skill. If all you ever do is click a button in Excel or Google Charts to generate a basic chart from some data set, you can be sure that some of your colleagues are doing more and getting noticed for it,” he writes in Good Charts.

It’s not a case of making the chart look pretty – colour selection or adding 3D effects. It’s a case of making clear, in the context, what the viewers of the chart need to understand. That means weaving together two elements: design execution as well as contextual awareness - what are you trying to say, to whom and where. “The more relevant a data visualization is to its context, the more forgiving, to a point, we can be about its execution,” he says.

Just as a composer uses music theory to create music, you will need to understand some elements of visual perception theory. He highlights these seven factors at play when a chart hits our eyes:

We don’t go in order: Visuals aren’t read in the same predictable way as you are reading this article, from left to right, word after word. Instead, we look first at the visual and then scan the chart for contextual clues that are important. In creating a chart, he says that means you should “write” spatially, from the visual outward, using other elements to provide clues to the visual’s meaning.

Charts vary, from the whiteboard sketch summarizing a discussion to the business concept on a napkin to the statistical illustration of sales or profit to make a point or explore what’s wrong. In each situation, you must be aware of your audience so that what is clear to you is starkly clear from the outset to them.

