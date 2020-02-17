 Skip to main content

Clothing reseller Lorel Grad: Poshmark 'isn’t a side hustle anymore. It’s really supporting our family’

Andrea Yu
Special to The Globe and Mail
Lorel Grad poses for a photograph at her home in Vancouver, on Saturday January 25, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

Lorel Grad, a nurse based in Vancouver, began selling second-hand clothing on the website Poshmark as a hobby. But it soon turned into a meaningful source of income and she now earns around $4,000 a month from the site.

Do you remember the first item you sold on Poshmark?

It was a Lululemon bra. I think I bought it for $4.99 and I flipped it for $25. It happened pretty quick. I think it was within the day I posted it. Poshmark was just launching in Canada that day. This was in May, 2019.

Had you always bought and sold second-hand clothing?

I started buying second-hand clothes when I had a baby. I had her in the middle of my program in nursing school at Langara College in Vancouver. From there, I branched out and got into women’s clothing. I was, like, “Wow, there are so many good things here.” Lululemon sells so, so quickly. And Aritzia. I’ve been doing it for three years now, which is crazy because I never knew it would turn out like this.

When did you realize that selling clothes online could be more than just a hobby?

I remember when I reached 10-grand in sales and I was, like, “Wow.” It was consistently three-grand a month for the first bit. Now it’s surpassed that. I’m making around four-grand a month.

That’s a full-time job salary.

Yeah, it’s not a side hustle any more. It’s really supporting our family. We’re saving for a trip to Europe with it and I think we’re going to make it.

How much time do you spend on Poshmark?

I get that so much and I don't know. I have to track it better. Because, for me, it's so much fun. I don't really think about my hours. I probably go to the thrift stores twice a week. And then I probably post at least one or two hours a day. Some days I post 20 items and some days I only post three.

How else has your Poshmark income impacted your family and finances?

I paid my tuition at nursing school. I just graduated last December. But every semester before I joined Poshmark, I would sit down with my husband, who works as a videographer, and think: “Okay, how are we going to do this? Let’s combine our money.” Bu,t this past September, I paid for my tuition with Poshmark, which was pretty neat. I still have $30,000 in student loans but I would probably have $60,000 in student loans had it not been for Poshmark. The financial freedom is great. And just knowing that if my husband doesn’t make enough one month, I can help. That’s really nice.

What was your largest margin on an impressive find?

I wasn't even going to buy it. It was a Smythe blazer that was $3.99. I didn't know the brand because I don't have a lot of high-end brands but I love clothes. I looked it up online and it was like a $600 blazer. I sold it within hours for $280.

Now that you're done nursing school, I guess the intent was to become a nurse, but are you now going to be a full-time Poshmark seller?

That’s my long-term goal. I would love to just be a Poshmark seller. Originally my goal was to be a full-time nurse but I just took a casual position at an in-patient unit. I’m hoping to work once or twice a week and then decrease it as things get better with Poshmark.

What does your home look like?

[Laughs]. We live in a two-bedroom with a small office where my husband works. My daughter's room is strictly her room. And then the rest of the house is our two businesses. It's my Poshmark and my husband's videography business. In my living room currently, it's a little embarrassing, I have piles of sorted items like sweaters or whatever on a coffee table and then there's a chair with dresses on it. In my bedroom, I have Tupperwares of different brands of clothes in it. I have an Aritzia one, a Lululemon one, a high-end designer one. And our closet is not our closet. It's Poshmark’s.

Your family must be very forgiving about the piles that have accumulated around the house.

When I first started doing it, my husband said, “You know, there’s a lot of stuff.” He’s a minimalist, so he doesn’t like stuff. But now he’s like “Wow your pile’s getting bigger, you’re so successful.” He’s very supportive of it now.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

