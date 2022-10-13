When dealing with difficult people, cut yourself some slack.

“We think we should know how to do it – instinctively. After all, we’ve been interacting with people our whole lives, many of whom have challenged us,” conflict resolution expert Amy Gallo writes in Getting Along.

But in fact, we’re not all that experienced. She notes nobody ever taught you how to push back on an aggressive know-it-all or deal with an incessant naysayer.

We also seek too much from the ruptured relationship. In essence, we want perfection, some magical formula that will make the other person perfect to deal with. In most cases, that’s a foolish expectation. We should aim for a more realizable situation, where the relationship with the other party will be better, perhaps even bearable.

To help you improve your skills, she offers nine guidelines:

Focus on what you can control: Few people alter their behaviour because someone else wants them to. They do it if they want to. Focus on what you control, like the supervisor who provided more frequent feedback as an active, strategic response to a subordinate’s stubborn ways.

Your perspective is just one perspective: Other people may see the problematic person differently. Or perhaps you are all missing some important factor causing the bad behaviour. She recommends asking what assumptions you may have made and how you might be wrong in your assessment of the situation. Also: How would someone with different values and experiences see the situation? This will remind you that your view is just that – your view.

view. Be aware of your biases: Check what biases you may be influenced by, notably affinity bias, the unconscious tendency to get along with people who are like us, and confirmation bias, interpreting events or evidence to confirm our existing beliefs. Consult someone you trust who might point out whether you are seeing the situation unfairly.

Don’t make it “me” against “them”: That just polarizes the situation. Instead of seeing it as two opposing factions, she recommends imagining three entities in the situation: you, your colleague, and the dynamic between you. That expands the possibilities for action.

Rely on empathy to see things differently: Give the other person the benefit of the doubt, assuming there is some reason for their prickly behaviour. “Seeking compassionate explanations for hurtful actions (even if they’re not 100-per-cent true) will give you the space – having de-escalated feelings of threat – to respond thoughtfully,” she writes. At the same time, she warns not to get so carried away you forget your own needs.

Know your goal: If your goal is to avoid getting stuck in long discussions with your pessimistic colleague, she says you will make different decisions than if your goal, more ambitiously, is to help them become aware of how their naysaying is bringing down the team. “It’s all right to set your sights low. Often it’s enough to focus on just having a functional relationship,” she adds.

Avoid gossip, mostly: Gossiping about the other person may give you validation from colleagues, but it makes you more susceptible to confirmation bias, narrowing your thinking and also can make you seem unprofessional. That said, it can help you sort through your feelings and thoughts. Seek people who are constructive, have your best interests at heart, will challenge your perspective when they disagree and are discreet.

Experiment to find out what works: There isn’t one right answer for the situation. Try different ideas to break the current pattern, testing them for a short period to see the impact.

Be – and stay – curious: Rather than becoming entrenched in your views toward the other person, adopt a curious mindset so that you aren’t hijacked by your anger and can approach the situation creatively.

“Resolving conflict can be a bumpy ride, and some of your experiments will fail miserably. You might even feel like things are getting worse. But don’t lose hope – change is possible, and the dynamic is not set in stone,” she says.

Quick hits

App creator Summer McStravik benefited from scrapping her to-do list and instead every hour writing what she actually did. She had more realistically responded to the day – notably e-mail, which her to-do list didn’t account for – and felt more productive.

Neuroscience writer Charlotte Grysolle says when you need to make an important decision or feel stressed, try to step back and consciously expand your visual field, noticing what is in your peripheral vision. This activates the part of your nervous system associated with relaxation and calmness, just as when you look at a beautiful vista or horizon.

Turn professional acquaintances into allies by going beyond “Hi again” when you encounter each other to truly chatting, suggests career adviser Gorick Ng. Ask for a second opinion or advice on a matter you are dealing with or see whether there is a project of mutual interest you can work on. You can’t do this with everyone but find a special few to deepen your relationship with.

Use filenames that sort properly in your online folders. Tech writer Allen Wyatt recommends labelling successive reports or parts of a report 01, 02, 03, 04 and so on, so they line up below each other in the folder.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.