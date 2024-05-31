Feeling overlooked at work? Here are seven ways to make your voice heard

Interested in more work-life content? Check out our weekly Careers newsletter. Sent out every Sunday afternoon.

Have you ever been overlooked during meetings when you felt you had valuable input to offer? Or wondered how to share your ideas to make a more significant impact at work? When it comes to influencing others and shaping your career, your voice is one of your most powerful instruments.

But getting your point of view acknowledged isn’t just about being heard. When you create real engagement, you foster an environment where your ideas can flourish. If your contributions are recognized and valued, you expand your career potential and enjoy your job more. And when you are able to express your thoughts confidently and constructively, better working relationships unfold and new opportunities arise.

Here are seven actions you can take to improve the odds your voice will be heard at work:

Build your credibility: Credibility is built on a foundation of trust and competence. Start by consistently producing high-quality work and delivering on deadline. Keep your commitments. Show up prepared and informed for every task and meeting. Invest in continuous learning and stay updated on trends in your industry and you’ll build your expertise. When you speak from a place of knowledge, preparation and demonstrated reliability, your ideas gain traction and attention from both management and your peers.

Communicate intentionally and thoughtfully: Effective communication isn’t just about having your message heard, it is also about listening to what others say and showing that you understand them. Practice active listening by paying attention to what others are telling you and responding to their input or issues. When you speak, be clear and concise. Get to the point, but don’t be afraid to use data or examples to illustrate and strengthen your message. And think about timing. Often, providing your input early in a discussion can carry greater weight, particularly if everyone is still forming their opinions.

Understand your workplace culture: Every organization has a culture and style of communication – how discussions are conducted and how decisions are made. If you observe and adapt to these unwritten norms, you can significantly enhance your effectiveness and gain respect from your peers. What works better, direct e-mails or team discussions? Are formal presentations more likely to persuade or is it the informal chats later that swing the outcome? Are decisions made in meetings or beforehand in casual conversations? Pay attention and then tailor your approach accordingly.

Make your meetings count: Meetings are a great opportunity to make your voice heard. When you arrive organized, you reap the benefits. So review the agenda ahead of time, research the subjects that will be discussed and prepare insightful questions and comments that add value to the topics at hand. When you are prepared, your engagement and commitment to the team is obvious. And if you make it a point to maintain a constructive tone to keep the discussion positive and productive, your active participation will not only ensure that your perspectives are considered in the final decision, but you will also highlight your leadership skills.

Offer solutions: When you have input or advice to offer, it may often be along the lines of how something won’t work. Don’t get a reputation of simply being a criticizer. Whenever you identify a problem, think critically about the challenge and also propose a possible solution. The benefits of this approach and are numerous. You are positioning yourself as a pro-active and positive influence in the workplace. You are highlighting your problem-solving skills. And, when you frame your ideas in a way that aligns with your company’s objectives and values, you increase the likelihood of acceptance. When you think constructively about issues and recommend solutions, others will see you as a leader and an indispensable asset to the team.

Build relationships: Networking is essential if you want to amplify your voice across your organization. Build relationships within your team, but don’t stop there. Establish positive connections across different departments by attending company-wide events, participating in professional groups and engaging in informal gatherings. Think of every interaction as an opportunity to expand your network and create a good impression. These are the positive interactions that will help you gain allies across the organization. They will also become a broad base of support for your future ideas and initiatives.

Seek feedback and mentorship: Despite doing the first six, don’t assume that you’re getting it right. Actively ask for feedback from your supervisors as to how your contributions are perceived and how you can do better. Find a mentor within the organization who can provide guidance and support. Not only can a mentor help you improve, but they can also give you advice on how to navigate workplace dynamics. Often, mentors are also in a position to advocate for their mentees when needed.

These seven strategies can enhance your influence and help you not only ensure your voice is heard, but also that it is valued.

Merge Gupta-Sunderji is a speaker, author, mentor to senior leaders, and the chief executive officer of the leadership development consultancy Turning Managers Into Leaders.