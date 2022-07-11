Change requires an intellectual sense of what’s wrong, a good fix on behaviours that need to alter, and some sensible targets for measuring. Given how ineffective so many organizations have been at achieving gender balance in leadership, let’s look at those three essentials, but in reverse order.

Your target might revolve around the gender proportionality principle. It stipulates that a given level in an organization should aim to reflect the gender composition of the level immediately below it.

“Usually, women are represented in greater numbers at lower levels, so applying the gender proportionality principle would see women’s representation rise over time,” Siri Chilazi, a research fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, its academic dean Iris Bohnet, and Oliver Hauser, an associate professor of economics at the University of Exeter, write in Harvard Business Review.

So if 50 per cent of people at the entry level are women, as found in a major study of 317 North American companies by McKinsey & Co., 50 per cent of the managers at the next level in the hierarchy should be women, not the existing 38 per cent. But the next level up, directors, would be aiming for that 38 per cent – the current reality for the feeder group – rather than the 50 per cent goal for the level below it. For those sample companies, the C-suite currently is 21 per cent filled by women, but the goal would be 28 per cent, the current senior vice-president level. Not instant gender equality in the C-suite, but a measured improvement that over time grows.

Next, let’s look at five relatively simple and practical ways leaders can support women on their teams, as advanced by Judith Spitz, former chief information officer at Verizon. That may seem to put the cart before the horse because mindset often drives behaviours. But in some way, mindset can change in tune with more acceptable behaviours, like these:

Choose female spokespeople: When teams give you updates and presentations, make sure the spokesperson assignment for the group rotates so that the women are given as much opportunity to shine in that role as the men.

Get curious about perceived confidence: “When a woman in the workplace ‘seems’ like she lacks confidence, get curious, rather than deciding she doesn’t have leadership potential,” Ms. Spitz implores in Forbes . Take the time to find out if she really lacks faith in her ideas and abilities or is just consciously or subconsciously trying to avoid the pitfalls vocal women can experience.

. Take the time to find out if she really lacks faith in her ideas and abilities or is just consciously or subconsciously trying to avoid the pitfalls vocal women can experience. Learn to facilitate inclusive meetings: Because women struggle to be heard in meetings – interrupted more often than men, with men too often getting credit for their ideas – learn to run more inclusive meetings. A starting point might be to signal you want to hear from everyone and to seek explicit agreement from your team not to let anyone dominate the conversation, she notes.

Amplify and attribute women’s ideas: As well, look for opportunities to amplify and correctly attribute women’s ideas, in the actual meetings and in conversations beyond those meetings.

Make sure there are multiple women in the room: It is uncomfortable for women and undervalues them if only one is in the room for a meeting, particularly on crucial decisions. Two or three is better.

These are not hugely difficult behavioural changes. They just require more attentiveness and determination to support women in your organization. And such effort helps overcome the gender myth over meritocracy, one of five misconceptions gender consultant Avivah Wittenberg-Cox, a Canadian based in the United Kingdom, discussed in Talent Quarterly.

“Men believe talent will automatically rise to the top (that’s how they got there), while women believe if they do a good job (and continue to be the stellar student they’ve always been), they’ll be promoted,” she says. But too often the good work by women isn’t noticed. Those practical supportive steps help women doing good work to be seen by others – for merit to be recognized.

Another myth is that leadership requires a heavy dose of masculine traits. “Actually, most people think leaders have masculine traits because that’s most of what we’ve known,” she counters. “The different skills and styles that women bring to the workplace often aren’t seen as gender differences. Instead, they’re usually judged as an unacceptable lack of desired masculine traits: Self-confidence, hunger, 24/7 work prioritization, and personal-professional compartmentalization.”

Changing your behaviours and trying the five practical steps Ms. Spitz recommends could fail if you don’t couple it with recognizing the power of this myth. Giving women a chance to speak might only make them seem inferior to their male counterparts because presentation styles might be markedly different, for example. Assume you are in the grip of this myth and be alert to where it may be distorting your evaluation of women on your team, whether you are male or female.

Support and advance women, but she also stresses you must do the same for men. Have balanced teams that aren’t dominated by either gender, and push your high-potential talent to grow and develop.

Cannonballs

While we all wonder about when the next COVID-19 variant will strike, we may be missing the bigger picture for planning, its seasonality, as captured by a chart of 10 years of coronaviruses in Canada showing it picking up in November, hitting a peak in early January, and drifting down in April and May for a summer lull. Plan staffing, new outlet openings, vacations and other matters around that pattern when you can.

If you choose to mandate masks in your workplace, it’s worth explaining clearly what the goal of that mandate is, advises Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown School of Public Health.

Executive coach Kate Nasser says managers in the trenches can easily morph from being leaders into being order givers as they focus on metrics they come to see as the ultimate goal. Watch yourself – and others you oversee.

Harvey Schachter is a Kingston, Ont.-based writer specializing in management issues. He, along with Sheelagh Whittaker, former CEO of both EDS Canada and Cancom, are the authors of When Harvey Didn’t Meet Sheelagh: Emails on Leadership.

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.