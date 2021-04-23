Growing number of employers granting time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccines

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout proceeds, a growing number of Canadian employers are offering a sought-after benefit: paid time off to get the shot.
Some have explicitly told employees that as soon as their opportunity arises, they should just book the time and get it. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will pay for up to four hours of vaccination leave. “We believe that our employees should not have to choose between work and their well-being,” said Kara MacKillop, executive vice-president of people and culture at the Toronto-based apparel manufacturer known for its parkas.
In a memo to employees earlier this year, Darryl White, chief executive officer of BMO Financial Group, said the bank will grant all employees up to three hours of paid leave. “I strongly encourage you to receive it if you are able,” he wrote. “Beating COVID-19 and putting the pandemic behind us will take everyone coming together to get vaccinated.”
Starbucks Canada is providing its national workforce with two hours of paid time off for the first shot and another two hours for the second. This follows last year’s announcement by Lori Digulla, senior vice-president and general manager of Starbucks Canada, that employees who need to self isolate because they have been diagnosed with – or exposed to – the virus will receive up to 14 days of “catastrophe pay.”
Urban Nature Store, a specialty retailer in Ontario for bird-watching enthusiasts, is offering employees a full day off with pay, regardless of whether they receive the shot during work hours. “We want to make sure there are no barriers that would stop any of our team members from getting the vaccine if they want it,” owner Paul Oliver said in an interview. It’s “one meaningful way” for the company to thank employees who have worked flat-out through the pandemic.
It’s also, Mr. Oliver believes, a matter of corporate social responsibility. By actively encouraging employees to get vaccinated when appointments come available, employers are contributing to the broader national effort to inoculate as many Canadians as possible against the deadly coronavirus.
“We’re just hoping that vaccine supply increases in Canada so more and more people can get the vaccine quicker and we can hopefully go back to life as semi-normal,” Mr. Oliver said.
While many organizations already provide the time, if not the pay, to cover vaccination leaves, the governments of Saskatchewan and British Columbia recently moved to compel employers in those provinces to accommodate all requests for paid time off to get vaccinated. This entitles employees in those provinces to up to three hours of paid vaccination leave at their employers’ expense.
Mr. Oliver and Canada Goose’s Ms. MacKillop say the offer of paid time off has been enthusiastically received by employees, who are hopeful about the prospects of being vaccinated in the next few months after a year of adapting to all the challenges posed by the pandemic. Between March and October, 2020, Canada Goose employees pivoted from the production of parkas and other outdoor wear to include personal protective equipment for the health care sector, such as hospital gowns and scrubs. At Urban Nature Store, with public-health protocols constantly changing, employees have gone back and forth – from lockdown to curbside pickup to limited access inside its chain of retail stores – while meeting a surge of orders through its e-commerce site.
The pandemic has posed a different set of difficulties for white-collar workers who have not set foot in their offices since March, 2020, says Denis Trottier, chief mental health officer at KPMG Canada, which has offices across the country. Remote work keeps employees physically safe, he said, but can take a toll on mental health.
KPMG Canada has addressed the practical needs of its 8,500-strong work force by helping to pay for home-office equipment and the like, but also offers resources to help them deal with stress and isolation, Mr. Trottier said. Paid time off to receive the vaccine is covered by a pre-existing personal-care policy, and KPMG has ramped up its in-house webinars on meditation, mindfulness, anxiety and stress. “Pre-COVID, you would do a webinar on meditation and might get 100 people; during COVID, you get more than 1,000.”
Mr. Trottier, a semi-retired former partner at the firm, reminds his colleagues that “recharging is important” and they should make time for relaxation and enjoyment – safely – until the majority of Canadians are vaccinated.
Mr. Oliver tells employees that “there is light at the end of the tunnel” but, in the meantime, not to let down their guard in terms of health and safety protocols. A few of his staff have already qualified for the vaccine; the rest, including Mr. Oliver, are still waiting.
One pleasant side effect of the pandemic for Mr. Oliver’s business is that more Canadians have discovered the joy of birding. “Just feeding the birds in their backyard, particularly when they are working from home, gives them a little bit of entertainment.”
