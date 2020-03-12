How to change someone’s mind

When someone disagrees with us, our metaphorical backs go up (not to mention our very real emotions). If you need to win the dissenting person over to your side of an argument or a change proposal, a good place to start is with these propositions from entrepreneur Seth Godin about the source of their disagreement:
“It might be because they are uninformed. It might be because they are misguided in what they seek. It might be because they’re short-sighted. It might be that they are controlled by demons. It might be that they are demonstrably wrong. Or it could simply be that they disagree with you.”
That might bring your emotions down. But what next?
In his new book The Catalyst, Wharton School Professor Jonah Berger says we need to rethink our urge to push people with more facts and reasons. Instead, borrow from chemistry where to alter conditions researchers use catalysts. “It’s not about pushing harder. And it’s not about being more convincing or a better persuader. These tactics might work once in a while, but more often than not they just lead people to up their defences. Instead, it’s about being a catalyst – changing minds by removing roadblocks and lowering the barriers to keep people from taking action,” he writes.
He points out that’s what hostage negotiators do when lives can depend on changing someone’s mind. They listen and build trust. They encourage the suspect to talk through fears and motivations. They’ll chat about who is waiting for them back home or pets, anything to ease the pressure – a catalytic approach.
But his research shows in seeking to change minds people rarely think about removing roadblocks. Instead we push harder. In the process, we forget about the person whose mind we are trying to change and what’s stopping them. Usually it’s one or more of these five key roadblocks he lists:
- Reactance: When pushed, people push back. Warnings, he notes, can become recommendations – whether health warnings by governments or a judge’s warning to a jury to ignore certain evidence. Instead, you have to allow people to feel their own autonomy and agency to choose the change you propose.
- Endowment: As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Unless what people are doing is terrible, they don’t want to switch it. To ease such endowment or people’s attachment to the status quo you need to help them realize their inaction isn’t as costless as it seems. Research shows the upsides need to be 2.6 times larger than the downsides to get people to take action.
- Distance: If the new information we provide is within people’s zone of acceptance, they’re willing to listen. But if it falls too far away, in the region of rejection, your communication will be ignored or rejected. So you need to penetrate the zone of acceptance, perhaps by asking for less or finding common values.
- Uncertainty: Change often involves uncertainty. Will your new idea, product, or service be as good as the old one? “It’s hard to know for sure, and this uncertainty makes people hit the pause button, halting action. To overcome this barrier, catalysts make things easier to try,” he says.
- Find corroborating evidence: Some things need more proof. You need reinforcement. Think through which sources of reinforcement will be the most meaningful.
“Reactance, endowment, distance, uncertainty, and corroborating evidence can be called the five horsemen of inertia. Five key barriers that hinder or inhibit change,” he sums up. Take the first letters of each factor – Reduce, Endowment, Distance, Uncertainty, and Corroborating Evidence – and he had deftly given you the acronym REDUCE. If you REDUCE roadblocks -- remembering that people aren’t villains but just disagree, and avoiding the urge to instinctively push harder -- you can be a catalyst for change.
Quick hits
- Don’t be too precious about your work and hide it until it’s perfect. Swallow your pride, share it and learn, freelance illustrator Lisa McCormick says.
- If you have locked horns with a colleague, leadership coach Dan Rockwell says to resolve the conflict remember these two commitments: Your first commitment is to the team. Your second commitment is to act like grownups.
- Tech CEO Jim Estill follows this rule for marketing e-mails: If it can’t be read in three seconds, it’s too long.
- The goal of a job interview is not to find out if you as a candidate have the expertise to do the job, says career transition coach Susan Peppercorn. That has been determined from your application. The goal of the interview is actually social – to learn what it will be like to work with you.
- Jon Staff, founder and CEO of Getaway, a wellness hospitality company, recommends the app DNDEmail, which prevents e-mails from coming to your inbox after a certain time each day and on weekends.
Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.