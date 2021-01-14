 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Management

Register
AdChoices
Power Points

How to conquer time anxiety and productivity shame

Harvey Schachter
Harvey Schachter
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Is there a White Rabbit frenzy to your life? “Oh dear! Oh dear! I shall be too late!” was the White Rabbit’s constant refrain in Alice and Wonderland – and in the life of Anne-Laure Le Cunff, founder of Ness Labs, which offers neuroscience information and coaching for career success. She continually worries that it is too late to achieve her goals – too late to publish a book, too late to start a company, too late to learn a new language.

She calls it time anxiety. It derives from a fear of missing out or failing to get started on a challenge when it more feasibly could be achieved. But it also is an obsession about spending your time in the most meaningful way possible.

On her web site, she points to three variants:

Story continues below advertisement

  • Current time anxiety: The daily feeling of being rushed, which makes you feel overwhelmed and panicky. This can involve anxiety attacks if the day-to-day stress is too great.
  • Future time anxiety: Worrisome thoughts about what may or may not happen in the future. Your life revolves too often around “What if?”
  • Existential time anxiety: The sense of lost time slipping away and never to return. This can occur when thinking about death.

Time will move forward, and so will we. She says accepting that is the first step in reducing time anxiety. She also suggests defining what “time well spent” means to you. What makes you really happy? Don’t focus on the outcome, but the process by which it is achieved. “For example, don’t think about happy it would make you to publish a book. Ask yourself if you really enjoy writing,” she says.

Eliminating time-consuming distractions is also helpful since those leave you less time for meaningful work. Conduct a quick audit of your time on social media, and consider how to trim it.

A related work anxiety can be productivity shame – the feeling you have never done enough or that you aren’t allowed to waste time on things that are unproductive. “Both of these are seriously harmful mentalities,” tech writer Stephen Altrogge warns on the Rescue Time blog. “When you can’t celebrate your accomplishments and can’t disconnect from work, you’re leaving yourself open to stress, overwork and burnout.”

It’s hard to avoid because our workplace culture promotes this feeling of inadequacy. And although shame is thought to be a motivator he argues in fact it crushes motivation robs us of the joy of downtime. “Productivity shame creates a cycle of failure. You feel ashamed of not being productive enough, which causes you to be less productive, which causes more shame. If the cycle gets bad enough, it can be paralyzing,” he says.

He sets out three steps to avoid such paralysis:

  • Disconnect your self-worth from productivity: The prime cause of productivity shame is the belief your self-worth is related to how productive you are. Therefore, the more you get done the better you feel about yourself. So you need to sever the link between your to do list successes and your identity. “If you judge yourself solely on the number of boxes you can tick off in a day, you’re either going to always feel productivity shame or end up only working on the wrong things (low-value, easy-to-do tasks),” he writes.
  • Set effective, realistic goals for yourself: If your goals aren’t realistic and achievable, you’ll operate under a perpetual cloud of shame.
  • Appreciate progress more than achievement: Recognize that small, incremental improvements will add up to big achievements.

If you are haunted by time anxiety or productivity shame – or both – your work life will have far too many painful moments. Consider whether these anxieties apply to you, and take action.

Quick hits

  • Should you cater to others or stay authentic? A series of recent studies suggests be sure to be true to yourself. It included analyzing 166 entrepreneurs in a fast-pitch competition; those who chose to cater to the judges rather than acting authentically had worse outcomes.
  • Few people will admit they were wrong in the past. But if they receive new information, they may act differently. Entrepreneur Seth Godin urges you to keep that formula in mind: It’s easier to persuade someone to make a new decision based on new information.
  • It’s a mistake in a covering letter to talk about why you want a new job. Instead, focus on what you add to the new company, offering specific examples, advises career advice writer Marjolein Dilven.
  • Is your resume the flip phone of resumes? If you have been out of the job market for a while executive recruiter Gerald Wash notes your resume will seem dated if it lacks links to your social media profile on LinkedIn or Twitter, rambles on for pages rather than focusing on relevant skills, uses an out-of-date font style, and comes in a Word document rather than PDF.
  • Consultant Scott Eblin says you need to add transformational listening to your day to build stronger relationships. He identifies three types of listening. In transient listening we’re so distracted with our own agenda and thoughts that we don’t actually listen. In transactional listening, a higher form, we’re focused on solving a problem or identifying a next step. The highest level is transformational: We’re listening with no other purpose than to connect and learn more about the other person or people

Stay ahead in your career. We have a weekly Careers newsletter to give you guidance and tips on career management, leadership, business education and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies